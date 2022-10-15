ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobos Host Fresno State for Homecoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, New Mexico outgained New Mexico State, it just didn’t outscore New Mexico State. This week, sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West, the goal is get more points than 2-4 Fresno State, no matter how. The Lobos and Fresno State kick it off in a key matchup that could set up a late season bowl run on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 pm in a game broadcast on FS2 and on the Lobo Radio Network.
Danielle Verster Earns MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Freshman runner Danielle Verster has been named MW Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference Tuesday. It is the first conference weekly honor for the Lobo and the second for New Mexico this season after Gracelyn Larkin was named MW Female Runner of the Week on Oct. 4.
Evan O’Kelly Named Assistant Director of Communications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Evan O’Kelly has been named the Assistant Director of Communications handling women’s soccer, track & field/cross country and baseball. O’Kelly comes to UNM from Montana State-Billings where he served as associate A.D. and handled publicity for all 16 sports. O’Kelly was with MSU...
Hall of Honor 2022 Class Announced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Alumni Lettermen’s Association has announced that four individuals: Simon Ejdemyr (Soccer), Maja Kovacek (Tennis), Steve Ortiz (Gymnastics), and Tamika Stukes (Basketball) will be inducted into the UNM Athletic Hall of Honor on Thursday, November 17. In addition, Carl Jackson (Football) will be inducted as the 2022 Distinguished Service Award winner.
Men’s and Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 17. Fans can purchase single game and season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office. The...
