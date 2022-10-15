ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, New Mexico outgained New Mexico State, it just didn’t outscore New Mexico State. This week, sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West, the goal is get more points than 2-4 Fresno State, no matter how. The Lobos and Fresno State kick it off in a key matchup that could set up a late season bowl run on Saturday afternoon at 4:35 pm in a game broadcast on FS2 and on the Lobo Radio Network.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO