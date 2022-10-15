Read full article on original website
WBBJ
City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy. The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.
WBBJ
Two annual events to honor veterans in November
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November. A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests. It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North...
WBBJ
Union University’s class of 1963 holds reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university holds a class reunion marking more than half a century. Forty to 50 members of the Union University graduating class of 1963 held a reunion Tuesday evening on campus and celebrated with an alumni dinner. Former Union President Dr. Hyran Barefoot was one...
WBBJ
Union University celebrates American Pharmacist Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted a ceremony, inviting city officials to shed light on a particular department. “We are celebrating the Union University American Pharmacists Month. Union University has a great pharmacy program, amongst many other great programs, and so it’s an honor to be out here and celebrate with them and the new generation of pharmacists that they’re training,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
WBBJ
Local hero honored with surprise retirement party
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — After 45.5 years serving his community, one honorable First Responder has retired. Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. of Humboldt, was surprised by his family with a special retirement party. The Fire Chief was surprised to be surrounded by so many loved ones who traveled both...
WBBJ
Rev. Roger Hopson
Rev. Roger Hopson, 71, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1:00 P. M. at Bartlett United Methodist Church in Bartlett. There will be an Omega Service Saturday beginning at 9:00 A. M. followed by a visitation until time of service at Bartlett United Methodist Church.
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
‘Spooktacular’ community event to return on Oct. 29
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks, along with the Madison County Parks Department, will host a trunk-or-treat later this month. The Spooktacular Community Event will be held at Leeper Lane Park on Oct. 29. Boo-tastic celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a no-carve...
WBBJ
Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way. Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City. This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
WBBJ
West Tennessee fire department granted $1,500
SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — The Scotts Hill Fire Department has been granted funds to help secure crash sites. According to a news release, the department was given $1,500 by State Farm to buy portable scene lights, traffic baton flares, rechargeable spotlights and EMS style first-aid kits. The items are...
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WBBJ
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett, 60, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
WBBJ
Police: Shooting leaves 1 person injured by glass
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say one person was injured during a shooting Monday night. The department says that a vehicle was shot into two to three times, causing an occupant of the vehicle to be injured by broken glass. The road was temporarily shut down to collect bullet...
WBBJ
Car slams into north Madison County gas station
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of a north Madison County building Tuesday afternoon. Our crews on the scene saw a small car that crashed into the side of a convenience store in Three Way. Investigators say the person in...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/22 – 10/18/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Milan police captain talks about discovery of body
MILAN, Tenn. — A small town in Gibson County is in shock after the discovery of a body inside a vehicle. “Right now we do not really know the cause of death. We sent her yesterday for an autopsy, and really, we are just waiting to put some of these pieces to the puzzle together. Until we get the autopsy back, we really won’t know which direction this case is going,” said Chris Vandiver, a captain in the Milan Police Department.
