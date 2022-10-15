Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate.

However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below.

Away team Home team Scores

Northside ChristianBethesda Academy15 — 32 F

GreenbrierJenkins25 — 32 F

Edmund Burke AcademyRTCA20 — 38 F

EvansEffingham County22 — 35 F

Brantley CountyVidalia0 — 46 F

IslandsBurke County0 — 63 F

Bryan CoScreven Co0 — 19 F

Toombs CoPierce Co28 — 31 F

Thomas HeywardBeaufort Academy27 — 31 F

JohnsonCalvary Day0 — 42 F

Wade HamptonWoodland14 — 21 F

StatesboroCoffee3 — 35 F

Whale BranchAllendale Fairfax21 — 0 F

James IslandBluffton56 — 10 F

Jeff DavisFitzgerald0 — 47

McIntosh County AcademyMontgomery County21 — 0 F

Bulloch AcademyThomas Jefferson Academy7 — 35 F

Hilton Head PrepPinewood Prep7 — 48 F

BranchvilleEstill

Appling CoWindsor Forest38 — 0 F

Hilton Head ChristianPee Dee Academy22 — 26 F

LakesideSouth Effingham13 — 26 F

Ware CoBradwell Institute48 — 0 F

Southeast BullochBenedictine7 — 52 F

Camden CoBeach

Hilton Head IslandLucy Beckham17 — 19 F

New HampsteadWayne Co24 — 31 F

SavannahMetter0 — 51 F

PortalECI14 — 42 F

Richmond HillValdosta0 — 20 F

Battery CreekHanahan7 — 38 F

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.