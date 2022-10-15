ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In case you live under a rock and were unaware, we didn’t have a Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week due to the Nexstar debate.

However, we will still have scores and highlights from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Check out the Week 9 matchups below.

Away team Home team Scores

Northside ChristianBethesda Academy15 — 32 F

GreenbrierJenkins25 — 32 F

Edmund Burke AcademyRTCA20 — 38 F

EvansEffingham County22 — 35 F

Brantley CountyVidalia0 — 46 F

IslandsBurke County0 — 63 F

Bryan CoScreven Co0 — 19 F

Toombs CoPierce Co28 — 31 F

Thomas HeywardBeaufort Academy27 — 31 F

JohnsonCalvary Day0 — 42 F

Wade HamptonWoodland14 — 21 F

StatesboroCoffee3 — 35 F

Whale BranchAllendale Fairfax21 — 0 F

James IslandBluffton56 — 10 F

Jeff DavisFitzgerald0 — 47

McIntosh County AcademyMontgomery County21 — 0 F

Bulloch AcademyThomas Jefferson Academy7 — 35 F

Hilton Head PrepPinewood Prep7 — 48 F

BranchvilleEstill

Appling CoWindsor Forest38 — 0 F

Hilton Head ChristianPee Dee Academy22 — 26 F

LakesideSouth Effingham13 — 26 F

Ware CoBradwell Institute48 — 0 F

Southeast BullochBenedictine7 — 52 F

Camden CoBeach

Hilton Head IslandLucy Beckham17 — 19 F

New HampsteadWayne Co24 — 31 F

SavannahMetter0 — 51 F

PortalECI14 — 42 F

Richmond HillValdosta0 — 20 F

Battery CreekHanahan7 — 38 F

Scores will be updated throughout the night. Games that are missing scores had not reported any when this article was last updated.

More
WSAV News 3

Benedictine, Wayne County to meet on Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Senate Debate preempted the usual Game of the Week programming last Friday, but now it’s time to get back to football. The Benedictine Cadets (5-2) will make their second appearance on Game of the Week this season against the Wayne County Yellow Jackets (6-1). WSAV-CW will air the game […]
JESUP, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Ghost Pirates hold first practice in Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates got a good look at their new home on Monday afternoon when they held their first-ever practice in Enmarket Arena. After starting their preseason schedule in the Savannah Civic Center, the Ghost Pirates were excited to lace up the skates in their permanent home. “It feels great,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Richmond Hill, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Richmond Hill High School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Savannah Quarterback Club honors offensive and defensive player of week 8

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of the Week: Luke Kromenhoek QB, Benedictine Military School. -The junior quarterback ran for 42 yards and a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Georgia Southern student died after being hit by a airplane propeller Sunday. Officials say a single-engine Cessna 172 with four people on board landed without incident at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport around 10:35 p.m. After the plane taxied to the ramp area, the 21-year-old got...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
blufftonsun.com

Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb

Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

