ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Paisano caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash in south central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 west at Paisano blocking the right lane and on- ramp, according the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was sent to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in the Lower Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Cathedral Street around 10 a.m. Police officials said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 16th through Oct. 23rd

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be in place. Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; Ramp H, which connects I-10 eastbound to US 54 northbound, to the Juarez ramp; and Bridge 15 to the Juarez ramp, will be closed. Traffic is advised to use alternate bridge crossings.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EP Water announces temporary water outage in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police search for two armed robbers

The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans enjoy the drop in temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy