FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash on I-10 west at Paisano caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash in south central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 10 west at Paisano blocking the right lane and on- ramp, according the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was sent to the hospital...
KFOX 14
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
KFOX 14
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in the Lower Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Cathedral Street around 10 a.m. Police officials said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
KFOX 14
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 16th through Oct. 23rd
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Connect. A full closure of Juarez traffic will be in place. Ramp F, which connects I-10 westbound to I-110 southbound; Ramp H, which connects I-10 eastbound to US 54 northbound, to the Juarez ramp; and Bridge 15 to the Juarez ramp, will be closed. Traffic is advised to use alternate bridge crossings.
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
KFOX 14
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
KFOX 14
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
KFOX 14
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
KFOX 14
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
KFOX 14
Police identify suspect in shooting at Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
KFOX 14
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
KFOX 14
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
KFOX 14
EP Water announces temporary water outage in Northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
KFOX 14
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
KFOX 14
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans enjoy the drop in temperatures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
