The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program lost eight players off its 2021-22 roster, which won 14 games, and that group of players competed for a total of 4,137 minutes. So, as the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Media Day gets underway this morning in Evansville, you can forgive all of the prognosticators who are trying to get a pulse on the Redhawks if – truth be told – they have no clue what to expect from a team that is trying to blend 10 new players together.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO