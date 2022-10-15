Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Raiders tune up for regular season with weekend scrimmages
With the start of the regular season just two weeks away, the Three Rivers College men's basketball team played in two days worth of scrimmages over the weekend to tune up for opening night. The Raiders first traveled to Springfield Saturday for the Evangel scrimmage, losing to the hosts 68-58...
semoball.com
Donettes rally to win five-set marathon against Ellington
DONIPHAN — What an ideal way to go into the postseason. Both Doniphan and Ellington will head into district tournament play on the heels of a nip-and-tuck five-set thriller at the home of the Donettes, as the hosts held on for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-7 win. The...
semoball.com
Peers take different look at 'excited' Redhawks
There are so many ways to measure how a men’s basketball program has grown from year to year, with victories being the most important, as well as the most obvious. However, in the case of Southeast Missouri State, the evolution of the program under third-year coach Brad Korn can be measured in perception.
semoball.com
Dexter stumbles with second straight loss to Perryville
PERRYVILLE — Three days after losing the Stoddard County Conference volleyball tournament championship to Advance, the Dexter Bearcats couldn't find traction Monday against a much improved Perryville team and fell to the Pirates in straight sets 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 at Perryville High School. “We just didn't have any energy...
semoball.com
Second-generation Lady Hawks bring a winning pedigree
SIKESTON — For some players on the Kelly softball team, winning is just in their blood. Nearly every member of the team has a family member who has played for the program, but three current players’ mothers played for the Lady Hawks’ 1997 State Championship team. “I...
semoball.com
State softball: Doniphan looks to make history
It’s no secret that Brad Hagood is the superintendent of Doniphan schools, so being a softball coach would definitely not be considered his day job. So, after a long morning and afternoon of working with kids, staff, and parents, it’s off to the softball diamond, since he just happens to be the head coach of Donettes softball team — and that has paid dividends for the girls.
semoball.com
SEMO hoops readies to embark on an unknown journey
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program lost eight players off its 2021-22 roster, which won 14 games, and that group of players competed for a total of 4,137 minutes. So, as the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Media Day gets underway this morning in Evansville, you can forgive all of the prognosticators who are trying to get a pulse on the Redhawks if – truth be told – they have no clue what to expect from a team that is trying to blend 10 new players together.
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff golfers improve during second day at state
COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a positive way to wrap up the first golf state finals trip for Poplar Bluff’s Olivia Thetford and Rhyan Waddell. The two propped themselves up the standings from round 1 to Tuesday’s second and final one to wrap the season with plenty to build on going forward.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 17: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Cape Central on the road
Saxony Lutheran (23-7-3) took a three-set win over Cape Central (14-16-1) on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-13. Central received a team-high seven kills from junior Madison Phelps, while sophomore Ella Hukel’s nine assists led the Tigers. Freshman Emma Smith led the defense with 14 digs. Saxony Lutheran hosts Jefferson...
semoball.com
Redhawk Notes: SEMO drops match with OVC leader
Southeast Missouri State dropped a women's soccer match 3-0 at Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The Redhawks (6-6-2, 2-2-2) were outshot by the Golden Eagles (6-4-4, 4-0-2) 24-7, including 9-3 on shots on goal. SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink made five saves in the opening half. Emma Brune...
semoball.com
SEMO FB back at it after rare week of rest and 'elite camping'
The 2022 Southeast Missouri State football program is venturing into rare territory this season after winning five of its initial six games. The No. 18-ranked Redhawks (2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were off this past week and will travel to Northwestern State on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN+). “If you’re not...
semoball.com
Raiders take eighth at own rodeo in Sikeston
SIKESTON — The Three Rivers Raiders men’s rodeo team finished with 70 points and in eighth place during the three-day Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo, presented by Farm Credit of Southeast Missouri, held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The event,...
semoball.com
Girls golf: Notre Dame, Jackson at Class 4 state tournament
Notre Dame and Jackson girls golfers compete in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 State Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Missouri. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
