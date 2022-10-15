C4D1 softball: Notre Dame rallies behind Ainsley Burnett's two home runs to beat Farmington, win district title

Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Donettes rally to win five-set marathon against Ellington
DONIPHAN — What an ideal way to go into the postseason. Both Doniphan and Ellington will head into district tournament play on the heels of a nip-and-tuck five-set thriller at the home of the Donettes, as the hosts held on for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-7 win. The...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 17: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Cape Central on the road
Saxony Lutheran (23-7-3) took a three-set win over Cape Central (14-16-1) on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-13. Central received a team-high seven kills from junior Madison Phelps, while sophomore Ella Hukel’s nine assists led the Tigers. Freshman Emma Smith led the defense with 14 digs. Saxony Lutheran hosts Jefferson...
semoball.com
Peers take different look at 'excited' Redhawks
There are so many ways to measure how a men’s basketball program has grown from year to year, with victories being the most important, as well as the most obvious. However, in the case of Southeast Missouri State, the evolution of the program under third-year coach Brad Korn can be measured in perception.
semoball.com
SEMO hoops readies to embark on an unknown journey
The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program lost eight players off its 2021-22 roster, which won 14 games, and that group of players competed for a total of 4,137 minutes. So, as the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Media Day gets underway this morning in Evansville, you can forgive all of the prognosticators who are trying to get a pulse on the Redhawks if – truth be told – they have no clue what to expect from a team that is trying to blend 10 new players together.
semoball.com
Girls golf: Notre Dame, Jackson at Class 4 state tournament
Notre Dame and Jackson girls golfers compete in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 State Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Missouri. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
KSDK
From 7-year-old friends to starters for top-10 SLU, these hometown Billikens are living out a dream
ST. LOUIS — Something special is brewing over at Hermann Stadium for the SLU Women's soccer program. SLU was ranked 10th in the country in the last NCAA Division 1 coaches' poll and is now 15-1 on the season, with just two games left before the postseason arrives. The...
St. Louis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
semoball.com
Redhawk Notes: SEMO drops match with OVC leader
Southeast Missouri State dropped a women's soccer match 3-0 at Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The Redhawks (6-6-2, 2-2-2) were outshot by the Golden Eagles (6-4-4, 4-0-2) 24-7, including 9-3 on shots on goal. SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink made five saves in the opening half. Emma Brune...
semoball.com
SEMO FB back at it after rare week of rest and 'elite camping'
The 2022 Southeast Missouri State football program is venturing into rare territory this season after winning five of its initial six games. The No. 18-ranked Redhawks (2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were off this past week and will travel to Northwestern State on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN+). “If you’re not...
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
anglerschannel.com
Eureka High School Wins MLF High School Fishing Open on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The Eureka High School team of Alex Avery of West Plains, Missouri, and Tyler Schumacher of Fenton, Missouri, brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake of the Ozarks.
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
Arraignment Monday, Oct. 17 in Mizzou hazing case
Another fraternity brother is due in court Monday, October 17 in connection with a Mizzou hazing case.
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: The Rise and Fall of the Maplewood K-Mart
Shortest post I’ve ever made.
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle
KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
saucemagazine.com
11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall
When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
