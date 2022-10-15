ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

C4D1 softball: Notre Dame rallies behind Ainsley Burnett's two home runs to beat Farmington, win district title

By J.C. Reeves ~ Southeast Missourian
semoball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Donettes rally to win five-set marathon against Ellington

DONIPHAN — What an ideal way to go into the postseason. Both Doniphan and Ellington will head into district tournament play on the heels of a nip-and-tuck five-set thriller at the home of the Donettes, as the hosts held on for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-7 win. The...
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

Peers take different look at 'excited' Redhawks

There are so many ways to measure how a men’s basketball program has grown from year to year, with victories being the most important, as well as the most obvious. However, in the case of Southeast Missouri State, the evolution of the program under third-year coach Brad Korn can be measured in perception.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

SEMO hoops readies to embark on an unknown journey

The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball program lost eight players off its 2021-22 roster, which won 14 games, and that group of players competed for a total of 4,137 minutes. So, as the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Media Day gets underway this morning in Evansville, you can forgive all of the prognosticators who are trying to get a pulse on the Redhawks if – truth be told – they have no clue what to expect from a team that is trying to blend 10 new players together.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Girls golf: Notre Dame, Jackson at Class 4 state tournament

Notre Dame and Jackson girls golfers compete in the first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 State Golf Championships at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Missouri. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
JOPLIN, MO
High School Football PRO

St. Louis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ft. Zumwalt North High School football team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SAINT LOUIS, MO
semoball.com

Redhawk Notes: SEMO drops match with OVC leader

Southeast Missouri State dropped a women's soccer match 3-0 at Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech on Sunday. The Redhawks (6-6-2, 2-2-2) were outshot by the Golden Eagles (6-4-4, 4-0-2) 24-7, including 9-3 on shots on goal. SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink made five saves in the opening half. Emma Brune...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

SEMO FB back at it after rare week of rest and 'elite camping'

The 2022 Southeast Missouri State football program is venturing into rare territory this season after winning five of its initial six games. The No. 18-ranked Redhawks (2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were off this past week and will travel to Northwestern State on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ESPN+). “If you’re not...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list

ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17

A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
PACIFIC, MO
whvoradio.com

GOOD NEWS: Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle

KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
saucemagazine.com

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy