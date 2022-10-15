Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
fox35orlando.com
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns
Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Flagler Law Enforcement Teams Up For Domestic Violence Awareness
BUNNELL, FL – All three of Flagler County’s law enforcement agencies come together during the month of October to help raise awareness of the dangers of domestic violence. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the Flagler Beach Police Department (FBPD) and the Bunnell Police Department (BPD) have each customized a patrol vehicle with special purple markings in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
fox35orlando.com
17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
click orlando
PHOTOS: 30th annual Biketoberfest rides into the sunset in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY. Fla. – As the smell of leather and exhaust fades away, the 30th annual Biketoberfest closes out in Volusia County on Sunday after a beautiful weather weekend. The event, which ran from Oct. 13-16, brought in thousands of motorcycles into the Daytona Beach area and was in...
WESH
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
WESH
Flagler officials face difficult decisions following Hurricane Ian destruction
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Flagler Beach leaders will have a big decision to make in the next few weeks: Whether to try and reopen the pier in the short term or leave it closed since it's scheduled to be demolished and replaced with a concrete structure next year. "Ian...
News4Jax.com
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Flagler County
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. a 58-year-old biker and his passenger was traveling north on Sesame Blvd when he left the roadway, entered the center median and hit a tree. Both the biker...
palmcoastobserver.com
Scenic Cove development on A1A gets Board of County Commissioners approval
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners approved two requests for a development just south of Marineland on U.S. Highway A1A in a 5-0 vote on Monday, Oct. 17, much to the concern of the local residents. Initially, the Scenic Cove development’s second agenda item held issues from several commissioners,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Spotlights Private Entity Support of the Florida Disaster Fund
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.
palmcoastobserver.com
‘We need your help’: Officials seek DeSantis' support for dune projects as governor tours Flagler Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis toured Flagler Beach's eroded coast and viewed the city's storm-shortened pier early Sunday, Oct. 16, as he visited to assess Hurricane Ian’s impacts. Flagler County officials told the governor that the county has lost about half a million cubic yards of sand, which will cost around $35-40 million to restore.
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Officials: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were found dead Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide in Volusia County, Florida, officials say. Three children were also found inside the house. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call just before...
fox35orlando.com
Church donations, mail stolen from Ormond Beach church's mailbox, pastor says
The pastor of a church in Ormond Beach said surveillance video caught two people who broke into their mailbox recently and stole church donations and bills, the second time the church's mailbox has reportedly been damaged in weeks. Surveillance video shows a maroon-colored van pull into Providence Church's parking lot...
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
