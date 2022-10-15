ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglerlive.com

Flagler Commission Approves 56-Home Subdivision on Barrier Island Despite Deep Drainage Concerns

Conditioned on design alterations to address serious concerns about drainage, the Flagler County Commission late Monday evening approved a 56-home subdivision on the barrier island, some 1,000 feet south of Marineland’s town limits and south of the River to Sea Preserve. The subdivision, to be managed by a property owners’ association, will be called Scenic Cove.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Flagler Law Enforcement Teams Up For Domestic Violence Awareness

BUNNELL, FL – All three of Flagler County’s law enforcement agencies come together during the month of October to help raise awareness of the dangers of domestic violence. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the Flagler Beach Police Department (FBPD) and the Bunnell Police Department (BPD) have each customized a patrol vehicle with special purple markings in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Flagler County

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. a 58-year-old biker and his passenger was traveling north on Sesame Blvd when he left the roadway, entered the center median and hit a tree. Both the biker...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis Spotlights Private Entity Support of the Florida Disaster Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

