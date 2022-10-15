JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Adamec Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville to spotlight private entity support of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Private sector entities across the state are pitching in to support the Fund in unique ways, including Adamec Harley-Davidson who is selling a Florida Hurricane Relief t-shirt, with 100% of proceeds going to the Florida Disaster Fund. Businesses that want to learn how to get involved can call 850-414-7400.

