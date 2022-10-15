Read full article on original website
Ysleta ISD shares tips in honor of National Bus Safety week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — National School Bus Safety week kicked off on Monday and lasts to Friday Oct. 21. The National Safety Council reports that buses are safer than walking or riding a car to school, and that less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school buses.
UTEP to host their annual Orange & Blue Day
UTEP will host their annual Orange & Blue Day for high school junior and seniors. The campus will open their doors to the high school students on Saturday, October 22. The event will start with registration at 7:30 a.m. and will end with lunch at noon. The University recommends downloading...
UTEP president says $40 million grant will bring job opportunities to UTEP students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso officials and leaders with the University of Texas at El Paso held a roundtable discussion on how the $40 million grant, awarded to UTEP's West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, will help advance economic development in the region. The discussion was...
El Paso County to celebrate claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA" in November
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego along with El Paso County will celebrate their claim as the "Veterans Capital of the USA." Samaniego said there will be a celebration held at the El Paso County Coliseum on November 1 at 6 p.m. The celebration will be open to the public.
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is the City of El Paso addressing the police officer shortage?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For more than a decade now, the El Paso Police Department has dealt with an officer shortage. Despite a consistent ranking as one of America's safest big cities, the officer shortage slows response times and can lead to missed calls. The city's new budget...
Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
El Paso Zoo to host annual 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo located at 4001 Paisano Drive. The family-friendly event provides a safe environment...
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
Two killed in Upper Valley crash involving semi-truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
El Paso judge dismisses over 100 additional cases Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a dismissal hearing held at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday a total of 123 cases were dismissed by Judge Humberto Acosta. As we’ve reported, the Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress filed motions to dismiss criminal cases since August, under Texas Law 32.01 due to a lack of activity from the District Attorney’s office.
El Pasoans layer up as cold front hits Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
Community First Coalition holds forum for candidates in Districts 1 and 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Community First Coalition held the second candidate forum Sunday afternoon. Candidates from Districts 1 and 8 were invited to the free public event at The Sacred Heart Gym in South El Paso. The nonpartisan forums gave the eighteen candidates including two incumbents a...
