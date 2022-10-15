EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....

