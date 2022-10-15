ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through

As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17. The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials. Residents can view this map here...
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy