1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
FDOT to reopen 1 lane of SR 46 to local traffic after closure due to Ian flooding
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to reopen one lane of two-way traffic on State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwaters from the St. Johns River continue to recede. The lane will be open to local traffic only and no heavy trucks are allowed at this time.
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
Osceola County officials weigh lifting evacuation order at Good Samaritan Village
Residents of the Good Samaritan Village are waiting to hear if an evacuation order that has been in place since Hurricane Ian passed over Florida will be lifted. The Osceola County was flooded and contaminated by wastewater.
Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17. The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials. Residents can view this map here...
Osceola residents demand to be allowed back in homes after flooding from Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Residents of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee demand county leaders to allow them back into their homes nearly three weeks after the area saw massive flooding from Hurricane Ian. They shared their frustrations at a county commission meeting on Monday night. Osceola County leaders say they...
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
Ian Disaster Assistance: Hurricane victims seeking help aside from FEMA weeks after storm
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - "See, the electricity box is underwater right there," Marguerite Anderson shows us pictures of the damage left behind at her Winter Springs home from Hurricane Ian. Anderson continues, "I couldn’t even go outside, you know, I had to wear boots." Three weeks after the hurricane, and she’s one of many still in need of help.
Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
