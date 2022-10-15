Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Mercer County Downs Stark County; Tigers Keep Rolling
Mercer County beat Stark County in straight sets in a Lincoln Trail Conference game Monday. Gabriella McPeak and Leila Arias each had 8 kills for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 14-13 with the win. Elsewhere, Sherrard swept Ridgewood. The Tigers were led by McKenna Blackwell with 9 kills. The Tigers are 28-6.
wrmj.com
Freeman & Arlene Shoemaker – Services 10/22/22
Freeman Shoemaker, Sr., 87 of Keithsburg, Illinois died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Brookstone of Aledo. Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. As Freeman’s wife Arlene passed away during Covid restrictions…the family will now celebrate the lives of both Freeman and Arlene at 12 p.m., Saturday, October 22, with visitation 2 hours prior, at Keithsburg First Christian Church. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service. Private burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery. Memorials may be left for American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, assisted the family.
wrmj.com
Joyce Elaine Falline – Services 10/20/22
Joyce Elaine Falline, 90 of Woodhull, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo, Illinois. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at the Peterson Wallin-Knox-Funeral Home in Woodhull. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 20, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Interment will follow at the Woodhull Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or to the Woodhull Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
KWQC
Boil order in effect for sections of Silvis, East Moline
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of Silvis and East Moline are under a boil order until further notice, according to Randy Parker, superintendent of Silvis Heights Water. Residents north of Crosstown Avenue in Silvis and north of 30th Avenue in East Moline should boil there water until further notice, Parker said.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion struck and killed by vehicle in northern Illinois
Illinois wildlife officials have confirmed the accident on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September and confirmed by wildlife biologists from IDNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
walls102.com
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
WQAD
Snowsquall in East Moline
By the time I grabbed my phone, it was almost done. It was really coming down at first but ended quickly. Credit: Paul Vyncke.
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras vs Alex Padilla: Video game simulation determines who would win if both Iowa QBs faced off
If fans were ever wondering who would win in a Spencer Petras-Alex Padilla matchup, they now have their answer. Cody Hills of the Villages Daily Sun did a simulation on NCAA Football 14 with updated rosters where Iowa played itself with different starting quarterbacks. Padilla’s team beat Petras’ team 27-14...
Two construction workers killed in Scott's Law crash on Great River Bridge
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
From jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments. New shop coming to Seminary St.
A business that grew out of a stand at the Galesburg Farmer’s Market will soon open a store in the heart of historic Seminary Street. Malley Farms, a locally-owned cottage food producer featuring everything from unique jams and jellies, to salsas and savory condiments, will lease a soon-to-be-vacant building directly north of Landmark Cafe & Creperie on South Seminary Street.
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: After Injury, Bayne Ready to Help Rockets Any Way He Can
WRMJ talked with Rockridge senior quarterback Jacob Bayne for the High School Spotlight Tuesday. Bayne suffered a leg injury in Rockridge’s Week 6 win over Sherrard. Bayne was 62-104 passing for 982 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions on the season. He rushed for 286 yards on 64 carries and scored 3 touchdowns.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
KWQC
Troopers identify 2 killed in crash on Great River Bridge
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two construction workers were killed in a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday, according to troopers. Troopers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Great River Bridge for a report of a crash involving two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company, according to Illinois State Police.
