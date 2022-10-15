Read full article on original website
Become a Substitute Teacher with Kelly Education
Substitute teaching is a great opportunity to be a mentor and help students become the best versions of themselves. Many school districts in Indianapolis partner with Kelly Education, a leading provider of substitute teachers to school districts across the U.S to manage our substitute program. Why Work for Kelly Education.
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County focuses on diverse work culture
Angela Scott Jones, VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Health & Hospital Corp of Marion County, joined us for today’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment. Her job has four key pillars: Talent and Culture, Patient Care and Services, Procurement and Vendors, and Developing Key Partnerships.
New program in Marion County helping incarcerated Hoosiers get back on their feet upon release
MARION COUNTY — Local agencies in Marion County are teaming up to launch a new program to help incarcerated Hoosiers who cannot afford an attorney get the services they need. “This is a reinvention of how public defense would happen in Marion County,” said Lena Hackett with Community Solutions, Inc. The Marion County Reentry Coalition, […]
IPS counselor shares tips to transition back to school after fall break
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis Public School students wrap up their fall break, an IPS counselor is sharing tips for families when it comes to transitioning into that back-to-school mindset. Aaron Munson is a counselor at IPS Butler University Laboratory School 55. He is also the 2022 Indiana Elementary School...
Colts visit patients at IU Health cancer hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Several Indianapolis Colts players spent part of Tuesday with patients at an Indianapolis cancer hospital. Marcel Dabo, Henry Black, Wesley French and Bernhard Raimann joined mascot Blue and cheerleader Danielle Little at the IU Health Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center. They surprised patients at the hospital during their infusion appointments.
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
Indiana Court of Appeals revives class action suit against Ball State
INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID rapidly spreading and vaccines just in the development phase in the spring of 2020, Ball State University made the same decision a lot of schools made. They moved to remote classes. Student Keller Mellowitz had an objection. He’d paid student activity fees. He’d paid tuition...
Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
Nominees announced for 2023 Indianapolis Prize
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Prize released its list of 51 nominees for the 2023 award. The nominees represent global leaders in the field of conservation. The 2023 Indianapolis Prize marks nearly two decades of celebrating wildlife's greatest champions. “It is an honor to highlight their incredible work through the...
70+ companies looking to hire at Indy Pride Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 70 LGBTQ-friendly businesses and employers are looking for new employees, and on Oct. 24, they'll all be in one place. Indy Pride is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will feature access to ASL and Spanish-speaking...
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Public safety, infrastructure focus of $1.46 billion Indianapolis budget passed by council
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis and Marion County City-County Council passed its almost $1.46 billion budget Monday night with strong bipartisan support. Among the top priorities in the 2023 budget were public safety and infrastructure. It calls for big investments when it comes to public safety, with Mayor Joe Hogsett proposing in August the city stick to its plan to invest $150 million in anti-violence efforts over the next few years.
Teens, young adults seek solutions to violence in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of teens and young adults spoke up Saturday during an event on the near northwest side of Indianapolis that sought to identify what young people believe the root cause of violence in their communities is, and to hear their ideas for creating a pathway toward a safer city.
Some tenants of troubled Irvington apartment complex get relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Owens is breathing a sigh of relief. "Finally, after a year and some months, someone has finally listened," said Owens. 13News was there as Owens and other tenants were moving out of the troubled Irvington Arms Apartments on East Washington Street. "Never have I been through...
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
North Indianapolis grocery options shrink with upcoming closure of Dollar General
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dollar General at 38th Street and College Avenue in Indianapolis is in its final days. It's set to close at the end of the year and in this neighborhood, that's a big deal. "I come to this store at least three times a week," said north...
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
