WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed and gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., MPD said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C. pharmacy, the police report detailed. The driver said he had delivered one load of supplies to the pharmacy and returned back to the vehicle to get the other supplies when he was approached by a man while he was at the rear of the vehicle.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO