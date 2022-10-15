INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission is honored to announce that the company has been named Supplier of the Year by Idealease, a premier commercial truck lease and rental company in North America, with over 45,000 trucks, tractors and trailers in their fleet. The award, which Allison also received in 2018, was recently announced at the Idealease 40th Annual Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005242/en/ At the Idealease 40th Annual Meeting, Steve Roberts, National Accounts Manager, Allison Transmission (pictured left), accepts Allison’s second Supplier of the Year award in four years from Dan Murphy, President and CEO of Idealease. (Photo: Business Wire)

