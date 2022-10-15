Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and a woman in...
cbs4local.com
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in the Lower Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Cathedral Street around 10 a.m. Police officials said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of...
cbs4local.com
Crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza caused delay for drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza caused major delay Monday morning. The crash blocked the left 2 lanes and caused backup to Don Haskins. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. The crash happened at 8...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after shooting at northeast El Paso shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died and three other people were injured after a shooting at a shopping center in northeast El Paso on Sunday. The shooting happened at the 8500 block of Dyer around 2:20 a.m. The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Jewllian Maurer...
cbs4local.com
2 men taken to El Paso hospitals after getting shot in desert area of Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were hospitalized after getting shot in the desert area of Las Cruces early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office received a call of a gunshot wound victim in the desert area of Red Hawk golf course.
cbs4local.com
Shooting in Northeast El Paso sends one person to hospital with critical injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are investigating a shooting that happened on the 8500 block of Dyer early Sunday morning. According to EPPD, one male was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the call came in at 2:52...
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is the City of El Paso addressing the police officer shortage?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For more than a decade now, the El Paso Police Department has dealt with an officer shortage. Despite a consistent ranking as one of America's safest big cities, the officer shortage slows response times and can lead to missed calls. The city's new budget...
cbs4local.com
Dallas police officer killed in wrong-way crash in Dallas to be buried in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano, a police officer who served the Dallas Police Department and was killed last week, will be buried in his hometown. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was...
cbs4local.com
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
cbs4local.com
Ysleta ISD shares tips in honor of National Bus Safety week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — National School Bus Safety week kicked off on Monday and lasts to Friday Oct. 21. The National Safety Council reports that buses are safer than walking or riding a car to school, and that less than 1% of all traffic fatalities involve children on school buses.
cbs4local.com
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police search for two armed robbers
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) needs your help identifying two men who robbed a Family Dollar in Central El Paso. The robbery took place on Thursday, October 6 at 6501 Alameda Avenue. Police said two men entered the store with a handgun and threatened an employee and customer. According...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans layer up as cold front hits Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The colder temperatures the borderland experience Monday was reason enough for several El Pasoans to layer up. Whether it was going to the park, the grocery store, or just a stroll at San Jacinto plaza, many people were wearing long sleeve shirts, beanies, and/or sweaters.
cbs4local.com
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
cbs4local.com
Abe Romero died from 'blunt head trauma,' according to autopsy
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The Medical Examiner released the autopsy for a Las Cruces high school football player that died weeks after a game he played in. Abe Romero died on September 17 while receiving treatment at an El Paso hospital. Romero who played football for Organ Mountain...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers stop multiple narcotic smuggling attempts at El Paso ports of entry last week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple narcotics smuggling attempts at different ports of entry in El Paso last week. CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing on Oct. 10 intercepted 2.38 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception...
cbs4local.com
Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
cbs4local.com
Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
