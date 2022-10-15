Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
1051thebounce.com
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4. He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago. Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
michiganchronicle.com
Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District
Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor District Library becomes a FamilySearch affiliate library
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced it is now a FamilySearch affiliate library, which means patrons can use its expanded genealogy resources to dig deeper into their family histories. Visitors can now access FamilySearch on AADL’s public computers and explore two billion images of historical...
Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location
Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter. A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
Detroit police continue months-long search for suspect in early morning murder on city's west side
The search continues for a man suspected of killing a 34-year-old woman on Detroit’s northwest side in early August. Detroit police are renewing their calls for tips from the public that help them find the culprit.
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Federal agents raids home of Oakland County art gallery owner after cheating out clients of Ansel Adams prints -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Federal agents raid art gallery owner’s home after accused of cheating out clients of prints from Ansel Adams, others. Federal agents raided the home...
travelmag.com
Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Detroit
Short term rentals are a popular and often more affordable alternative to hotels. And in Detroit there are plenty to pick from – if you know where to look. The advantages of staying in a short term rental over a hotel are numerous – starting with the fact that they usually work out cheaper per night. But another benefit is that you often find them in residential districts, allowing for a more authentic travel experience where you get to live like a local. And then there’s all of the home comforts, too, including kitchens and living areas. Persuaded? Then check out of selection below of three online resources for finding rentals in Detroit.
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side. “We couldn’t figure out where...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
Comments / 0