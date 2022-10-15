ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts

October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
YPSILANTI, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District

Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor District Library becomes a FamilySearch affiliate library

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has announced it is now a FamilySearch affiliate library, which means patrons can use its expanded genealogy resources to dig deeper into their family histories. Visitors can now access FamilySearch on AADL’s public computers and explore two billion images of historical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Money-losing WeWork to close Midtown Detroit location

Coworking and office space operator WeWork is vacating one of its Detroit sites as it continues to face significant losses each financial quarter. A WeWork representative confirmed Tuesday that the company's location at 6001 Cass Ave. in Midtown, where it leases 91,000 square feet, will permanently close by Nov. 10. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police surround home of barricaded gunman on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit police have surrounded the home of a barricaded gunman on the city’s west side. The incident is taking place on Evergreen Road south of I-96. The barricaded gunman came out on his porch and was tased by police twice. He shrugged them off and went back inside the home.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
travelmag.com

Where to Find Short Term Furnished Rentals in Detroit

Short term rentals are a popular and often more affordable alternative to hotels. And in Detroit there are plenty to pick from – if you know where to look. The advantages of staying in a short term rental over a hotel are numerous – starting with the fact that they usually work out cheaper per night. But another benefit is that you often find them in residential districts, allowing for a more authentic travel experience where you get to live like a local. And then there’s all of the home comforts, too, including kitchens and living areas. Persuaded? Then check out of selection below of three online resources for finding rentals in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI

