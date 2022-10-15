CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another game, more drama. The Cincinnati Bengals pulled out a 30-26 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday thanks to four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) from Joe Burrow and two TD catches from Ja'Marr Chase. The defense surrendered only two field goals in the second half and still has yet to allow a touchdown in the third or fourth quarter all season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO