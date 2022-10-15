SANFORD, Fla. - No, it did not snow in Florida, but at one gas station it looked like it had. A contractor working on another system at the BJs Wholesale Club gas station in Sanford on Tuesday mistakenly activated the gas station's fire suppression system, which caused a white chemical to be sprayed over a handful of vehicles, those pumping gas, and the ground.

SANFORD, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO