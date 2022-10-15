Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
As floodwater recedes in Seminole County, a new concern: Drinkable water
GENEVA, Fla. – The water is receding slowly in Seminole County more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. As the recovery continues, the county is concerned about wells that may be damaged by floodwater. They say a well affected by floodwater may have disease-causing organisms in the water, making it unsafe to drink.
fox35orlando.com
Osceola residents demand to be allowed back in homes after flooding from Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Residents of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee demand county leaders to allow them back into their homes nearly three weeks after the area saw massive flooding from Hurricane Ian. They shared their frustrations at a county commission meeting on Monday night. Osceola County leaders say they...
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
fox35orlando.com
FDOT to reopen 1 lane of SR 46 to local traffic after closure due to Ian flooding
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to reopen one lane of two-way traffic on State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwaters from the St. Johns River continue to recede. The lane will be open to local traffic only and no heavy trucks are allowed at this time.
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky
ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
WESH
'Out-of-control growth': Osceola County residents concerned about worsening traffic
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is growing so fast some residents say it's out of control. A packed county commission meeting Monday heard from dozens of people who say new zoning changes and developments are worsening congested roads. There were a few items on the agenda that were...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
click orlando
Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through
As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
fox35orlando.com
5 taken to hospital after fire suppressant system activates at BJs Wholesale gas station; human error blamed
SANFORD, Fla. - No, it did not snow in Florida, but at one gas station it looked like it had. A contractor working on another system at the BJs Wholesale Club gas station in Sanford on Tuesday mistakenly activated the gas station's fire suppression system, which caused a white chemical to be sprayed over a handful of vehicles, those pumping gas, and the ground.
mynews13.com
Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
Good Samaritan Village residents face uncertain future as evacuation order continues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors who live in Good Samaritan Village are wondering when they can finally return to their homes. They were forced to leave after the community, in the Kissimmee area, near John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road, was underwater after Hurricane Ian. It has been...
wogx.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
SANFORD - The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them. FOX 35 News...
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17. The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials. Residents can view this map here...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Brevard, Osceola counties
The National Weather Service let a severe thunderstorm warning expire for Brevard and Osceola counties Monday evening. The warning ran through 6:15 p.m. for Osceola. The warning in Brevard ran through 6:30 p.m. Check the interactive radar. The threat of a tornado was possible. Winds up to 60 mph and...
Comments / 0