Seminole County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Chilly weather to hit Central Florida as front passes through

As a cold front makes its way south through Central Florida, expect to see lower temperatures and chilly weather. The front is taking rain from southern Brevard County and moving it slowly out of the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Clouds will linger Tuesday night, and temperatures will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 taken to hospital after fire suppressant system activates at BJs Wholesale gas station; human error blamed

SANFORD, Fla. - No, it did not snow in Florida, but at one gas station it looked like it had. A contractor working on another system at the BJs Wholesale Club gas station in Sanford on Tuesday mistakenly activated the gas station's fire suppression system, which caused a white chemical to be sprayed over a handful of vehicles, those pumping gas, and the ground.
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole, Orange aerial mosquito treatments to get underway after Ian flooding causes spike

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Some Central Florida counties are preparing to get a recent spike in the local mosquito population because of Hurricane Ian flooding under control. On Monday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that about 48,000 acres in the eastern rural areas of Seminole County — including Lake Jesup, Lake Harney, Geneva, Chuluota, and Black Hammock, and Oviedo — will be treated, weather permitting, on Monday night.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Osceola County begins debris cleanup following Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County will begin to pick up storm-generated debris within unincorporated flood zones affected by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, Oct. 17. The debris collection will include flooring, drywall, appliances and furniture. It does not include tree debris or hazardous materials. Residents can view this map here...
wmfe.org

D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
FORT MYERS, FL
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Brevard, Osceola counties

The National Weather Service let a severe thunderstorm warning expire for Brevard and Osceola counties Monday evening. The warning ran through 6:15 p.m. for Osceola. The warning in Brevard ran through 6:30 p.m. Check the interactive radar. The threat of a tornado was possible. Winds up to 60 mph and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

