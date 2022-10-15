Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
2 still on the run after robbery turned deadly shooting at Orlando's Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two robbery suspects are still at large after trying to steal from a jewelry store at the Magic Mall in Orlando last week. Two of the suspected robbers were shot dead by the store owner, Orlando police said. No description of the suspects has been released so...
fox35orlando.com
Man injured after suspect fires shots into Orlando apartment with woman, infant inside: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers are searching for a person who shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and infant inside, they said. Just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the Catalina Isle Condominiums just off of LB McLeod Road and east of John Young Parkway [GMap]. Investigators said the man received a non-life-threatening injury. The woman and infant were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, but detectives clarified that the two were not shot. Their conditions were not immediately known.
fox35orlando.com
17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
fox35orlando.com
Father, son shoot at person they thought was burglar after neighbor brings package delivered to wrong address
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A doorbell camera alerted a father and son that someone was outside the door of their Winter Haven apartment. They armed themselves and went out to find who they suspected of burglary and ended up firing seven shots into the car of a woman who was parked outside of her own apartment.
fox35orlando.com
Sarah Boone case: What to know about Winter Park woman facing murder charge after boyfriend dies in suitcase
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sarah Boone, a Florida woman accused of putting her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him there to die in 2020 during an alleged game of hide-and-seek, is set to appear before an Orange County judge next week for a pretrial hearing. On Feb. 25, 2020,...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney says system failed woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by husband
DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies said two children are without parents after their father killed their mother. Investigators said it's not the first time the father was in trouble for alleged abuse of his wife. Back in 2016, Oscar Mercado Salazar was booked into the Orange County Jail...
fox35orlando.com
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument over disciplining child, sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam video appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday. In the video, police approach Guzman's gray Honda which is...
Police release body cam video: Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
fox35orlando.com
Okmulgee, Oklahoma deaths: Person of interest arrested in Florida driving stolen truck, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person of interest in a murder investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and severely dismembered in a river, was found and arrested in Florida on Tuesday, police said. Joe Kennedy II, 62, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores...
fox35orlando.com
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
fox35orlando.com
Church donations, mail stolen from Ormond Beach church's mailbox, pastor says
The pastor of a church in Ormond Beach said surveillance video caught two people who broke into their mailbox recently and stole church donations and bills, the second time the church's mailbox has reportedly been damaged in weeks. Surveillance video shows a maroon-colored van pull into Providence Church's parking lot...
fox35orlando.com
Investigators detail what led to alleged Deltona murder-suicide
Volusia County sheriff's deputies said two children are without parents after their father killed their mother. Investigators said it's not the first time the father was in trouble for alleged abuse of his wife.
Police In Lakeland Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Park at Palazzo Apartments, located at 3685 Victoria Manor Drive, in reference to a male with critical injuries. On scene, officers located a 17-year-old male victim inside an apartment
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, 3 children found in home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2742 Gramercy Drive in Deltona around 6:15 p.m. According to a news release, upon arrival, they found a man and woman in the...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Orlando crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Orlando. According to Orlando police, officers were called to South Kirkman Road and Conroy Road around 11 p.m. Monday night for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Polk County Sheriff Releases Video Of Moment When Deputy Was Shot By Orlando Man
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy last Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. On Monday, Polk County Sheriff releases a video of the moments leading up to
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Christina Dawn Moore, 51, of Tavares, went into the store shortly before noon Thursday carrying an empty Rustoleum Epoxy Shield box, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took another box of the product valued at $175 and put the empty box in its place, the report said. She walked through the self-checkout lane and did not pay for the product.
