Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosts fundraiser for Lawton Hawks Athletic group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firo Fire Kissed Pizza hosted a “help raise dough” event to help the Lawton Hawks Athletics group, who work to offset the cost of signing children up for sports for families in the community. The fundraiser allowed customers to donate 25% of their total...
kswo.com
Interview: Great Plains Technology Center representatives discuss upcoming foundation banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation is getting ready for its annual banquet. 7News spoke with Clarence Fortney, the Great Plains Technology Center Superintendent, and Amanda Bay, a Banquet Chair, about this year’s banquet, what’s new, and how the foundation works to benefit the community and surrounding schools.
kswo.com
Cox’ Store Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Fish Fry Fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cox’s Store Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday. Firefighters spent the week getting ready for the event and prepared the food Saturday morning. Sea food lovers made donations at the door and chose from a variety of sides and desserts to...
kswo.com
Community Baby Shower helps parents, guardians
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department helped parents and guardians with the 8th annual Community Baby Shower Saturday. Several organizations across southwest Oklahoma partnered to make it possible, in order to promote maternal health, educate, and provide resources to first-time caregivers. Health Educator Kole Trent said Oklahoma...
kswo.com
St. Paul’s kicks off Pumpkin Patch to benefit area organizations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church kicked off their 3rd annual Pumpkin Patch Sunday. Members of the church and volunteers from different organizations worked together to prepare for their annual pumpkin patch. The money raised during the sale will be donated to the hungry and homeless...
kswo.com
INTERVIEW: LPS Project Aware and Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project presents Family Education Night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Project Aware and the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Project are hosting a Family Education Night this week at the Life Ready Center. 7News was joined by Shailah Ramos from Comanche Nation and Felisha Mendez from LPS who gave us more information...
kswo.com
People weigh in on Lawton’s lakes, amenities
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People who spend time at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth are asking the City of Lawton for improvements and more recreational opportunities. Equestrian trails, Air BnB’s and more bathrooms: these are just a few of the things lake-goers want to see at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth in the future.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
kswo.com
Southwest Incident Support Team launches to help with emergencies
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program that extends to 17 counties is launching to help emergency management agencies across southwest Oklahoma deal with crises. It includes Comanche, Caddo, Grady, Jackson, Tillman and Stephens counties and more. The group is called the Southwest Incident Support Team or SWIST, and 24 partners...
kswo.com
Mayor Booker participates in 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summit Utilities Oklahoma and Lawton City Mayor Stan Booker joined forces to promote energy efficiency at the 7th annual Nationwide Energy Efficiency Day. Energy efficiency helps to cut utility bills and reduce pollution, but is also an economic engine, amassing a U.S. workforce of nearly 2.4...
kswo.com
Palmer Moore convicted in embezzlement case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been ordered to pay a fine in a 2018 embezzlement case. Today Palmer Moore was found guilty of embezzlement. In 2018, he was accused of staging the theft of a bank bag filled with more than 2-thousand dollars. He told police two...
kswo.com
Lawton Public School Art teacher finalist in “Oklahoma Teacher of the Year”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools hasn’t had an educator win the state’s ‘Teacher of the Year competition in over 50 years, but one art teacher is hoping to change that this year. A Lawton Public School teacher hasn’t won this award since 1968, and Scott...
kswo.com
LPD begins academy for recruits with law enforcement experience
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is taking a unique approach when it comes to training officers who already have experience in law enforcement. The Lateral Police Academy kicked off yesterday and continues for the next 6 weeks, as opposed to the 21-week academy for recruits with no background in law enforcement.
Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises
If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
kswo.com
Park Jones Realty Report 10/18/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton. This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week. There are now 330 homes...
kswo.com
Fire departments fight house fire in Fletcher
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Fletcher kept area emergency agencies busy early Sunday morning. It started just after 3 a.m. near Wolf Rd. and NE 120th. Flames were visible from the home’s roof when firefighters got there. They contained the fire to the home’s attic and...
6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Who Has the Best Chips, Salsa, and Queso in Wichita Falls?
Who doesn't love a round of chips and salsa for the table? No one should ever complain about that. However, some places do it better than others. Here is where I recommend you go in Wichita Falls. So in order to do this, I have to be honest with myself....
Comments / 0