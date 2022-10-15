It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO