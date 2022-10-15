Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Rams upset Riverdale
WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
Natchez Democrat
Auline Enlow Pritchard
Auline Enlow Pritchard, 87, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1935, the daughter of Dudley Eugene Enlow and Hattie Ashley Enlow. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is survived by four daughters, Belinda McKlemurry and James, Corette...
Natchez Democrat
Addis Marshall Jr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Bruce Elliott McCann
NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. McCann...
Natchez Democrat
Team Brake Down gears up for busy hunting season
BROOKHAVEN — Team Brake Down Blood Trailing group is gearing up for another busy deer season. Last year, they recovered 409 deer for hunters across Mississippi and Louisiana and already they had a busy start to the September Velvet Season recovering five deer. John David Paulk, Jeffery Nunnery, Thomas...
Louisiana legend receives “great honor” with induction into Country Music Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – Jerry Lee Lewis has had a long and illustrious career and over the weekend, “The Killer” added one more accolade to his bio. On Sunday, October 16, the 87-year-old Louisiana native was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Jerry Lee Lewis was born in Ferriday, Louisiana. The Medallion Ceremony […]
Natchez Democrat
Vera M. Craig
WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi deer hunter reflects on life time of hunting
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Lifelong Hunter Andy Zimmerman has a lot of stories to tell from the 69 years he has hunted deer. Once a young man, he got his start by being a target shooter before hunting at the age of 17. His fondest memories of the woods are...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 19, 2022
NATCHEZ — October 19th is national seafood bisque day and what perfect timing. Frost and cold temperatures are on the way for the Miss-Lou. Wednesday is forecast to have widespread frost until 8 a.m. with a sunny day and a high of 62. A north wind blowing around 5mph will cool things down heading into the evening.
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
Natchez Democrat
Weekend music brings to mind other Natchez music lovers
Natchez folks know that this past weekend was another great music festival on the Bluff. For me, the weekend posed an interesting juxtaposition between the past and the present. The Blues & Soul Super Bowl was held on the open grass of the Bluff. There was an entrance fee, and...
Natchez Democrat
BE PREPARED: Countywide tornado drill is Wednesday for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves has declared Oct. 17 through 22 Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week. “When it comes to a severe storm, preparation could be the difference between life and death,” Reeves said. “I encourage you to dedicate a time this week to learn how to better prepare your family in order to keep them safe.”
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
kalb.com
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
Natchez Democrat
The magical Natchez vibe
Last weekend was a magical weekend for Natchez – and I actually am taking that description from the very words spoken by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne who fell in love with our city in literally one day. Sitting together watching Patti LaBelle perform...
Natchez Democrat
Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Right Era Oct. 27 at Co-Lin Natchez
NATCHEZ — A special treat awaits those who attend the Voices and Votes sessions at Copiah-Lincoln Community College library on Oct. 27. The premiere of the draft documentary “Women of the Struggle: Facing Fear in the Civil Rights Era” will be shown free of charge at noon and 6 p.m.
