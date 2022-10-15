ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Natchez Democrat

Rams upset Riverdale

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy sophomore quarterback Jacob Sessions threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, as the Rams upset the Riverdale Academy Rebels 36-12 in a pivotal MAIS 8-Man District 3-1A game for both teams last Friday night. On Senior Night at WCCA, it was...
WOODVILLE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Auline Enlow Pritchard

Auline Enlow Pritchard, 87, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 12, 1935, the daughter of Dudley Eugene Enlow and Hattie Ashley Enlow. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She is survived by four daughters, Belinda McKlemurry and James, Corette...
CROSBY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Addis Marshall Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Addis Marshall, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS who passed away at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Forest Aid Baptist Church at 10 a.m. with Rev. Elmo Frye, Jr. officiating with burial following at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Bruce Elliott McCann

NATCHEZ — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Bruce Elliott McCann who passed away on Oct. 14, 2022, in Natchez, MS. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church. Mr. McCann...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Team Brake Down gears up for busy hunting season

BROOKHAVEN — Team Brake Down Blood Trailing group is gearing up for another busy deer season. Last year, they recovered 409 deer for hunters across Mississippi and Louisiana and already they had a busy start to the September Velvet Season recovering five deer. John David Paulk, Jeffery Nunnery, Thomas...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vera M. Craig

WASHINGTON, MS – Services for Vera M. Craig, 88 of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Baptist Church in Washington, MS. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 19, 2022

NATCHEZ — October 19th is national seafood bisque day and what perfect timing. Frost and cold temperatures are on the way for the Miss-Lou. Wednesday is forecast to have widespread frost until 8 a.m. with a sunny day and a high of 62. A north wind blowing around 5mph will cool things down heading into the evening.
NATCHEZ, MS
KNOE TV8

Morning fire destroys south Monroe home

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
MONROE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Weekend music brings to mind other Natchez music lovers

Natchez folks know that this past weekend was another great music festival on the Bluff. For me, the weekend posed an interesting juxtaposition between the past and the present. The Blues & Soul Super Bowl was held on the open grass of the Bluff. There was an entrance fee, and...
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
WEST MONROE, LA
wbrz.com

Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

The magical Natchez vibe

Last weekend was a magical weekend for Natchez – and I actually am taking that description from the very words spoken by the Ambassador of France to the United States, Philippe Etienne who fell in love with our city in literally one day. Sitting together watching Patti LaBelle perform...
NATCHEZ, MS

