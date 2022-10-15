Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Battle, Rock Bridge volleyball fall on road
Battle volleyball let an early lead slip away as it fell to host Jefferson City 3-2 on Tuesday. The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, winning the first set 25-17 and coming back to take the second set 25-23. However, Battle could not maintain its early momentum. It dropped...
Columbia Missourian
CC women's soccer's winning streak on the line against Stephens
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College. Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball picked to finish 12th in SEC; Frank named preseason second-team all-conference
Missouri women’s basketball was picked to finish 12th in the Southeastern Conference preseason media poll at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers are projected to finish above Auburn and Vanderbilt as coach Robin Pingeton looks to build on a 2021-22 season that left Missouri on the bubble and ultimately on the outside looking in to the NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's golf takes seventh at Mississippi tournament
Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. The Tigers combined to shoot 299 in the final round and finished with a three-day score of 43-over 907.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
Columbia Missourian
Again, Drinkwitz laments MU's costly penalties
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz again lamented the negative plays and penalties that have repeatedly killed the Tigers’ offense this season. “If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win,” Drinkwitz said. “And so we have got to get those cleaned up. They’re drive-killers for us offensively.”
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf finishes sixth at Quail Valley Invitational
Missouri men’s golf wrapped up the Quail Valley Invitational on Monday in Vero Beach, Florida, placing sixth overall in the tournament. Two Tigers placed in the top 10 — Antonio Safa (6-under 66 on day, 13-under 203 overall) in fifth and Jack Lundin (71 on day, 9-under 207 overall) in ninth.
Columbia Missourian
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
Columbia Missourian
No bumpers: Senior bowler takes on 50 years at the lanes
On Monday afternoons, seniors fill nearly all of the lanes at AMF Town and Country Lanes. Voices are raised to be heard over the constant crashing of bowling balls and falling pins. The Senior Sunshine Bowling League’s winter session lasts from August until April. To ensure fairness, new teams are chosen at the end of each summer by picking names ranked by skill from four different hats. The league is made up of approximately 18 teams of four or five members. Over the years, veteran bowlers in the league get to know most of the members.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance.
Columbia Missourian
Tuesday morning temperature ties record low from 1952
Columbia tied a record low temperature on Tuesday morning. The morning temperature dropped to 25 degrees, matching a record low set in 1952, said Alex Elmore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Freeze warnings were issued across the state Monday night.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leapheart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leapheart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leapheart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Columbia Missourian
Community groups hope to correct misinformation about the Opportunity Campus
In the October edition of Inside Columbia magazine, publisher Fred Parry wrote an editorial titled "Good Intentions, Poor Planning," in which he presents misleading information about the Opportunity Campus designed to address the needs of unsheltered people. Although this was an editorial, he still has a responsibility to check his facts. Moreover, any article that includes the phrase “I’m a Christian…however…” may benefit from additional thought.
Columbia Missourian
8th annual suicide prevention walk honors lives lost, provides resources
For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia’s suicide prevention walk. But this year was different for her.
Columbia Missourian
Expect potential delays in Nov. 8 election official results, County Clerk says
The Boone County Clerk’s office cautions the public to avoid calling the election the night of Nov. 8 based on the unofficial results they see on the county website. “Everything is going to look exactly the same,” County Clerk Brianna Lennon said. “There’s going to be a website that has the results. All of that stuff is going to be the same with the caveat that we have a bunch of outstanding ballots that haven’t been processed. That’s what’s different.”
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Oct. 17, 2022
Willie Pearl Robertson, 90, formerly of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Memorial Funeral Home/Columbia, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. A funeral service will follow at noon. Patricia Ann Fox, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 17, 2022. A memorial service...
Comments / 0