XL Country 100.7

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Montana Talks

Remembering Evel Knievel on his 84th Birthday

Happy Birthday Evel Knievel. Today Butte's legendary daredevil would have turned 84 years old and it is still safe to say that he is remembered in the Mining City. Although Knievel once had properties all over the world and was residing in Florida at the time of his passing, Butte was his home and Butte considered and treated him as such. Most of the older people of our town have and Evel story or two.
montanarightnow.com

More information released on Butte standoff

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for missing person

HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
montanarightnow.com

Butte standoff suspect found deceased, sheriff says

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence. Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning. “I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT...
