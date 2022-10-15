Read full article on original website
High school football rankings: All eyes turn to Helena — or C-Falls, Bigfork and Custer
BOZEMAN — The center of the Montana high school football universe this week will be Helena. As it enters its final weekend of the regular season, 2022 figures to go out with a flair, starting with the crosstown rivalry between Helena Capital (8-0) and Helena (7-1) — the top two Class AA teams in the weekly 406mtsports.com rankings.
Crews responding to crash blockage on I-15 northbound passing lane near Cascade
CASCADE, Mont. - There is crash blockage in the northbound passing lane of I-15 north of Cascade Tuesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report, the crash blockage is located at the 259 mile-marker. Drivers should watch for emergency and maintenance crews.
Famous Musician Sings About This Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they have no clue about Montana in general. They are most likely on their way up to Hell-eeeena. Just saying. Butte is beautiful and home, or called "home", to many...
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
'Smile' actor happy to be filming in Butte
Actor Jack Sochet has been in Butte filming a new movie after starring in top-grossing horror film, "Smile".
Remembering Evel Knievel on his 84th Birthday
Happy Birthday Evel Knievel. Today Butte's legendary daredevil would have turned 84 years old and it is still safe to say that he is remembered in the Mining City. Although Knievel once had properties all over the world and was residing in Florida at the time of his passing, Butte was his home and Butte considered and treated him as such. Most of the older people of our town have and Evel story or two.
More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Helena police looking for missing person
HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
Butte standoff suspect found deceased, sheriff says
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence. Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning. “I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT...
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Murder-suicide leaves two dead at Anaconda casino
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.
Man found dead following Butte standoff identified
The man found dead in a Butte home that was the scene of a more than 30-hour standoff has been identified by police.
