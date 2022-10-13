Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prediction: First Place on the Line in the NFC East on SNF
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
New York Giants Final Injury Report: Saquon, Leonard Williams, Adoree' Jackson Good to Go
The Giants final injury report is in and ther are several encouraigng developments.
Betting NFL Week 6 — Pay attention to these trends, they can help you win
Don't believe in trends? Well, you better start now. We're now in Week 6 of the NFL, and the unders continue to hit at a 60% clip. And how about the Eagles and Falcons, did they remain perfect? The answer is yes. Philadelphia is still undefeated after beating Dallas on Sunday night, and Atlanta covered the spread with ease for the sixth straight week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushi
Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
Rematch could come in Orchard Park thanks to Sunday's win
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Troy Aikman Addresses The Cowboys' Potential Quarterback Controversy
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are set to face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football. While the winner of this early-season NFC East battle will gain the inside track to the divisional crown, the Dallas Cowboys will also receive critical insight on who their starting ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 3 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees travel for Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 7:37 PM ET. The teams are knotted up 1-1. The Yankees are a tight favorite (-117 to win on the moneyline) when they meet the Guardians (-102). The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (7-3) versus the Guardians and Triston McKenzie (11-11). The total for this game is 6.5.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday’s NHL schedule features an outing between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (1-0-0, -194 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0, +160 moneyline odds) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and MSG-B. Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions. Panthers vs. Sabres Betting Odds. Panthers...
NFL standings 2022: Philadelphia Eagles hold top spot in NFC East after Week 6
Before diving into the NFL games today, here are the latest 2022 NFL standings. Sportsnaut’s NFL power rankings and NFL
Comments / 0