Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Betting NFL Week 6 — Pay attention to these trends, they can help you win

Don't believe in trends? Well, you better start now. We're now in Week 6 of the NFL, and the unders continue to hit at a 60% clip. And how about the Eagles and Falcons, did they remain perfect? The answer is yes. Philadelphia is still undefeated after beating Dallas on Sunday night, and Atlanta covered the spread with ease for the sixth straight week.
NFL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 3 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The New York Yankees travel for Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 7:37 PM ET. The teams are knotted up 1-1. The Yankees are a tight favorite (-117 to win on the moneyline) when they meet the Guardians (-102). The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino (7-3) versus the Guardians and Triston McKenzie (11-11). The total for this game is 6.5.
CLEVELAND, OH
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

