Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to start Week 7 for Pittsburgh
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Tagovailoa won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Minnesota, as he wasn't able to practice all week. Skylar Thompson is going to line up under center as the start. However, it appears as though Tagovailoa will be ready to assume his starting job the following week against Pittsburgh. Teddy Bridgewater has also cleared protocol and will back up Thompson versus the Vikings.
Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers
Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate Carted Off Field After Brutal Hit During Steelers Game
Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate suffered what appeared to be a head/neck injury in the Buccaneers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate caught a six-yard pass across the middle from quarterback Tom Brady. He then was tackled about chest high by Myles Jack, a Steeler linebacker. Jack motioned for help as he saw Brate struggling. The Tampa tight end had just cleared NFL concussion protocol to even play Sunday against the Steelers.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to exit concussion protocol, will return next week: Report
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly set to return to the field next week after suffering a pair of brutal concussions. Tagovailoa was released from concussion protocols on Saturday, according to reports. He won't play in the Dolphins game this week, but according to ESPN, he is in line to return next week in a prime-time clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dante Pettis catches 40-yard touchdown in Week 6
Dante Pettis had seven targets which he converted into four catches for 84 yards. He reeled in a long 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter for the Bears' only score in the 12-7 defeat. Fantasy Impact:. Pettis may have moved ahead of Equanimeous St. Brown as...
Chris Olave officially inactive for Week 6
With the new concussion protocols, Olave simply didn't have enough time to recover and return for this game. The Saints are now looking at a depleted receiving group of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, and Rashid Shaheed. None is worth your time in fantasy.
Tom Brady underwhelming in loss Sunday
Tom Brady completed 25 of his 40 passing attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady and the Bucs' offense have struggled to find their footing so far this season, and that struggle continued Sunday with them only putting up 18 points on mediocre defense. He just hasn't found his groove with the receivers yet, and they can't seem to get long drives going. He has been a disappointment in fantasy so far, and he will continue to be just a solid streaming option for the foreseeable future.
Kyle Pitts (hamstring) listed as questionable for Sunday
Pitts missed the Falcons' game in Week 5 with a hamstring injury. It appears that he will be ready to go in Week 6, although his involvement in the offense has been a disappointment so far this season. Fantasy managers will want to have a backup plan just in case Pitts is limited or does not suit up in Week 6.
Aaron Rodgers throws for 246 yards in Week 6 loss
Aaron Rodgers completed 26 of his 41 passes for 246 yards against the Jets. He threw one touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Allen Lazard in the 27-10 loss to the Jets. Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers didn't look 100 percent due to a thumb injury coming up short on...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jonathan Taylor, Tee Higgins, James Conner, Rashod Bateman (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
Keenan Allen: Chargers remaining cautious with WR's hamstring injury
The Chargers are considering Keenan Allen questionable for their game against Denver. While he has made progress in rehabbing his hamstring injury, if he feels any apprehension they will hold him out. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Allen would miss his fifth consecutive game if he is held...
Christian McCaffrey: Panthers reportedly listening to trade inquiries
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly listening to and considering trade inquiries from various teams about star running back Christian McCaffrey. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Panthers, after firing HC Matt Rhule, are now in rebuilding mode and are trying to focus on building for the future. This may include trading veteran players who have been staple players in Carolina, including McCaffrey. The team is listening to offers for the star running back, and although it would take a lot to get him, they are not opposed to trading him for the right price. It would be hard to say for sure whether or not a trade would increase his fantasy value, as that would be heavily dependent on where he lands and for what price.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
Cameron Brate Ruled Out After Scary Scene vs. Steelers
He gave the crowd a thumbs up as he was taken away on a stretcher.
Hayden Hurst listed as questionable versus Saints
According to ESPN's Ben Baby, TE Hayden Hurst is questionable for Week 6 for the Cincinnati Bengals. (Ben Baby on Twitter) Hurst has had solid production this season with 20 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns. Hurst has been finding his way to the end zone recently, and if you are looking for a streamable tight end, is a solid option after consecutive scoring weeks. If WR Tee Higgins misses the action, Hurst's TD upside might be increased. In Week 5, Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a score.
Harrison Butker (ankle) to return against Bills
Head Coach Andy Reid announced that Harrison Butker will return and kick on Sunday against Buffalo. (James Palmer on Twitter) This is ideal timing for fantasy enthusiasts, as the Chiefs are slated to take on Buffalo in the most highly anticipated early matchup of the season. Assuming Butker is at full health and remains setback free, he slots in as a no brainer top-5 option at the position. If he was sent to waivers in season-long leagues, now is the time to pick him back up.
Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury Thursday
Fields added that "I'm hurting, I'm hurting pretty good," so it seems as though this injury is something to keep an eye on. He'll have a little extra time to rest up as the Bears don't play until Monday 10/24. While he has averaged over 50 rushing yards per game, he has not been good enough in the passing game to be a reliable fantasy starter regardless of injury.
Matt Murray (groin) placed on injured reserve
Murray will now miss a minimum of four weeks after suffering the groin injury during the team’s morning skate ahead of a Saturday night home matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Ilya Samsonov immediately becomes a must-own option for fantasy owners with 2021-22 late-season darling Erik Kallgren recalled to backup Samsonov with Murray on the shelf.
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (concussion) out for Week 6
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) has been ruled out of Week 6's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Freiermuth was able to return to limited practices this week but could not clear the NFL's concussion protocols in time for Sunday's clash with the Buccaneers. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. With Freiermuth ruled out, George Pickens, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson could see more targets in Week 6.
