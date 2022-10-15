Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
Andrew Wiggins Explains Why He Took Paycut To Stay With Warriors: "You Never Know What The Future Holds. I'm Happy Here."
Andrew Wiggins reveals his motivation behind taking a paycut to stay with the Warriors.
Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."
Klay Thompson thinks that any tension between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can be solved with ring night and time.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
This Suns-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have been making a lot of headlines lately. Jordan Poole’s extension was widely expected. Still, the NBA world is abuzz about his new contract. On the other hand, Andrew Wiggins’ new pact was not as certain to come. Nonetheless, the Warriors made a long-term commitment to him as well.
Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball
The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."
Tyler Herro is not mad that Jordan Poole got a larger contract extension than he did.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
Juan Toscano-Anderson spoke on the difference between playing for the Los Angeles Lakers rather than the Golden State Warriors.
Source: Indiana Pacers to waive three players
The Pacers continue to shape their roster for the regular season.
Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok
The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate...
Orlando Magic Waive Three Players
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic waived Devin Cannady, Jay Scrubb and Simi Shittu.
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
Kyrie Irving spoke about the advice he had for the under-fire Ben Simmons.
NBC Sports
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
