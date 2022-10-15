ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit

With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry

In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers

After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
True Blue LA

About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3

If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sporting News

Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain

Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy