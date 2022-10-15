Read full article on original website
Padres, Phillies face compact schedule for NLCS
San Diego and Philadelphia will begin championship series next week at Petco Park and could play seven games in eight days if it goes the distance
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Clayton Kershaw made interesting comments on his future after playoff exit
With his Los Angeles Dodgers suffering what is perhaps their biggest playoff disappointment in franchise history, Clayton Kershaw may be re-evaluating things a little bit. Speaking after the Dodgers were shockingly eliminated in the NLDS with a 5-3 defeat to the rival San Diego Padres on Saturday, Kershaw offered some interesting comments about his playing future. He said that he thinks he will play in 2023 but acknowledged that being at home over the offseason could change his mind (per Jorge Castillo of the LA Times).
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
The Dodgers' collapse against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series could prompt changes, but Dave Roberts is set to return as manager.
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Phillies Head to San Diego as the Underdogs Once Again
World Series odds have been updated, and most sources give the San Diego Padres a slight edge over the Philadelphia Phillies.
True Blue LA
Dodgers eliminated by Padres as best-laid plans go awry
In a series full of the Dodgers not capitalizing on opportunities, the Padres opened the floodgates with a five-run seventh inning against three relievers, winning 5-3 in Game 4 to win the National League Division Series, sending the Dodgers home with 111 wins and nothing to show for it. The...
Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency
They'll test the market this offseason.
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball
Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 1998. The Padres stunned the 111-win Dodgers with a five-run seventh to win the best-of-five NL Division Series 3-1 in front of a raucous sellout crowd of 45,139 at Petco Park. San Diego will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of an all-wild card NLCS on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Phillies beat the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves 8-3 earlier in the day to win their NLDS in four games.
dodgerblue.com
Bob Melvin: Padres Likely Benefitted From Wild Card Series & Pressure On Dodgers
After a 111-win season, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their postseason run ended by the 89-win San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series on Saturday night. The Padres were one of the three Wild Card teams and upset the New York Mets in a previous best-of-three series to advance to the NLDS while the Dodgers had five days off after the end of the regular season. The Dodgers have not used that delay as an excuse, but Padres manager Bob Melvin believes his club’s path leading up to the NLDS may have benefited them.
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
True Blue LA
About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3
If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
Doc's Sports Service
Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Prediction, 10/15/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Petco Park is the location where the San Diego Padres will try to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of their series. The starting pitchers are Tyler Anderson and Joe Musgrove. The Dodgers have accrued 325 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 212 baseballs out...
Sporting News
Padres vs. Dodgers weather update: NLDS Game 4 delayed with rain
Seems it never rains in Southern California. But ahead of Saturday's NLDS Game 4 between the Padres and Dodgers, it has poured. Rain arrived at Petco Park hours before the start of the pivotal matchup, which has a scheduled start time of 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT). The game...
