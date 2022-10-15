Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
markerzone.com
CAPITALS PLACE RECENTLY SIGNED FORWARD ON WAIVERS
On Sunday, the Washington Capitals officially announced the signing of unrestricted free agent forward Sonny Milano and in order to get him some games in, they've decided to send him to the AHL. But before Milano can report to the Hershey Bears, he must clear waivers tomorrow (Monday) afternoon at...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Due for a Trade
The Detroit Red Wings have reached the next phase of their rebuild. How so? For starters, look at their opening night roster. You’ve got former 30-goal-scorer Dominik Kubalik on the fourth line. Middle-six mainstays Filip Zadina and Pius Suter couldn’t even crack the lineup. And then you have Givani Smith and Jonatan Berggren—NHL-quality forwards—waiting patiently in the AHL.
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Krejci, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jake DeBrusk was held out of Saturday’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury. In other news, David Krejci spoke about how excited he is to be back playing with the best players in the world. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron delivered an incredible message to his team after their first win of the season. Last but not least, head coach Jim Montgomery is already making a great impression with his new club.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
NHL
Rangers' Shesterkin throws off Reaves with two-second delay after ritual
Team takes ice moment later than usual as goalie takes his time. The New York Rangers pregame ritual was on a two-second delay on Monday. Since forward Ryan Reaves signed with the Rangers prior to the 2021-22 season, the pregame routine has been the same: goalie Igor Shesterkin crouches down in the doorway leading to the ice, Reaves shoves some teammates then yells at the top of his lungs "Shesty, release us!" The "u" in the shouted us is usually elongated for maximum effect.
markerzone.com
FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK SIGNS IN FINLAND AFTER UNSUCCESSFUL PTO
When he was selected fifth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, expectations were pretty high for Michael Dal Colle. But ultimately, he never reached the potential many scouts expected he would. After parts of seven seasons in the Islanders organization, Dal Colle became a free agent this summer. Contracts...
