ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Commanders win ugly vs. Bears on TNF, 12-7

By Andrew Oliveros
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335Yw0_0iZqrImB00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders won in ugly fashion Thursday, on primetime against the Chicago Bears. Both Washington and Chicago’s offense struggled to get points on the board, while their defenses battled back and forth.

The Commanders scored the first touchdown of the night in the third quarter. Running back Brian Robinson ran in for his first-career NFL touchdown, making it 12-7.

Washington nearly blew the game after Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal. The Bears got the ball all the way down to the Commanders five-yard line with 52 seconds left on the clock, but Washington’s defense came up big in the final moments of the game. Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste stopped wide receiver Darnell Mooney at the 1-yard line on fourth and goal. Ballgame.

“Well it gives you a little confidence that if you stick together and you continue to work at it, you give yourself a chance. A couple times we tried to hurt ourselves. When you get an opportunity…and you bow your neck, that’s what you need to do.” Rivera said after the game.

The Commanders are at home next week with a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke will start vs. Packers

Head coach Ron Rivera announced on Tuesday quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers in place of Carson Wentz, and rookie quarterback Sam Howell will play backup. Heinicke is familiar when it comes to taking over for injured quarterbacks. He came in for Ryan Fitzpatrick during Week 1 last year […]
GREEN BAY, WI
DC News Now

Howard U. Volleyball riding a six-match winning streak

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Howard University women’s volleyball team is on a season-long six match winning streak after beating South Carolina State in straight sets Sunday afternoon. With the win, the team improves to 12-7 on the year, with a 5-1 record within the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The team has a little over […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

No QB controversy at Penn State; Clifford still the starter

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — There wasn’t much to like in Penn State’s 41-17 loss to Michigan. The Wolverines ran for 418 yards and Penn State’s offense couldn’t find its rhythm. In the fourth quarter of the game Coach James Franklin turned the offense over to Drew Allar, however he said afterwards that Sean Clifford was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Colts owner Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Snyder

NEW YORK (AP) – Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, making him the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate murder in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were investigating a killing that took place early Sunday morning in Southeast. Police received a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Rd. around 12:10 a.m. When officers got there, they found man with gunshot wounds. He died there. The Metropolitan Police […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy