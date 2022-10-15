ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10

ADM, Adel 56, Knoxville 3

AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6

Alburnett 32, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31

Ames 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 13

Ankeny 31, Waukee Northwest 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Atlantic 55, Saydel 6

Audubon 56, Woodbine 48

B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0

Ballard 35, Algona 19

Baxter 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 14

Bellevue 20, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 14

Benton Community 49, Maquoketa 7

Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0

Bondurant Farrar 28, Indianola 14

Boone def. Perry, forfeit

CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Camanche 31, Tipton 13

Carlisle 49, Norwalk 28

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Postville 14

Cedar Falls 10, Bettendorf 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3

Cedar Rapids, Washington 21, Oskaloosa 6

Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6

Charles City 19, South Tama County, Tama 6

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7

Clarksville 94, Riceville 14

Clear Lake 35, New Hampton 28

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26

Colo-NESCO 78, GMG, Garwin 22

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6

Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6

Denver 43, South Hardin 26

Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3

Dubuque, Hempstead 27, Waterloo, West 13

Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13

East Mills 69, Stanton 8

East Sac County 21, West Monona 16

Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Midland, Wyoming 30

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44, Alta-Aurelia 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14

Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Greene County 54, Clarke, Osceola 8

Grundy Center 42, North Tama, Traer 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28, Center Point-Urbana 27, OT

Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12

Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8

Hinton 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 6

Hudson 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20

Iowa City High 55, Davenport, West 6

Iowa City Liberty High School 29, Burlington 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Chariton 7

Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22

Janesville 70, Dunkerton 26

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7

Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Christian 34

LeMars 38, Spencer 28

Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2

Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0

Lisbon 34, Starmont 12

Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13

Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6

Marion 28, Mason City 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42

Mediapolis 55, Louisa-Muscatine 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 6

Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0

Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Moravia 46, Murray 6

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42, Grand View Christian 21

Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14

Mount Vernon 47, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0

Nevada 16, Humboldt 8

New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14

Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27

North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6

North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0

North Scott, Eldridge 49, Fort Madison 14

OA-BCIG 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14

Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20

Osage 28, Crestwood, Cresco 12

Ottumwa 32, Des Moines, North 20

PAC-LM 26, Estherville Lincoln Central 20

PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13

Panorama, Panora 36, Nodaway Valley 34

Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8

Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2

Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7

Pleasantville 50, Eldon Cardinal 17

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Iowa City West 28

Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12

Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28

Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20

Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0

Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0

Solon 51, Grinnell 7

South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14

Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24

Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6

St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6

Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29

Tripoli 46, Springville 6

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32

Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20

Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8

Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6

Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Washington 35, Fairfield 28

Waukee 30, Urbandale 7

Waukon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Wayne, Corydon 33, Colfax-Mingo 22

Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7

West Bend-Mallard 57, River Valley, Correctionville 18

West Branch 54, Wilton 7

West Burlington/Notre Dame 24, Keokuk 7

West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13

West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16

West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12

West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0

West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10

Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8

Winterset 30, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14

Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

