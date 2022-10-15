Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10
ADM, Adel 56, Knoxville 3
AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6
Alburnett 32, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 31
Ames 60, Des Moines, Lincoln 13
Ankeny 31, Waukee Northwest 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Atlantic 55, Saydel 6
Audubon 56, Woodbine 48
B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0
Ballard 35, Algona 19
Baxter 82, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 14
Bellevue 20, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 14
Benton Community 49, Maquoketa 7
Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0
Bondurant Farrar 28, Indianola 14
Boone def. Perry, forfeit
CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Camanche 31, Tipton 13
Carlisle 49, Norwalk 28
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Postville 14
Cedar Falls 10, Bettendorf 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3
Cedar Rapids, Washington 21, Oskaloosa 6
Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6
Charles City 19, South Tama County, Tama 6
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7
Clarksville 94, Riceville 14
Clear Lake 35, New Hampton 28
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26
Colo-NESCO 78, GMG, Garwin 22
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6
Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6
Denver 43, South Hardin 26
Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3
Dubuque, Hempstead 27, Waterloo, West 13
Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13
East Mills 69, Stanton 8
East Sac County 21, West Monona 16
Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 36, Midland, Wyoming 30
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44, Alta-Aurelia 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14
Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Greene County 54, Clarke, Osceola 8
Grundy Center 42, North Tama, Traer 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28, Center Point-Urbana 27, OT
Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12
Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8
Hinton 26, South O’Brien, Paullina 6
Hudson 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20
Iowa City High 55, Davenport, West 6
Iowa City Liberty High School 29, Burlington 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Chariton 7
Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22
Janesville 70, Dunkerton 26
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7
Kingsley-Pierson 75, Siouxland Christian 34
LeMars 38, Spencer 28
Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2
Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0
Lisbon 34, Starmont 12
Logan-Magnolia 48, Lawton-Bronson 13
Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6
Marion 28, Mason City 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42
Mediapolis 55, Louisa-Muscatine 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 6
Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0
Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Moravia 46, Murray 6
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42, Grand View Christian 21
Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14
Mount Vernon 47, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0
Nevada 16, Humboldt 8
New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14
Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27
North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 6
North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0
North Scott, Eldridge 49, Fort Madison 14
OA-BCIG 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 14
Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20
Osage 28, Crestwood, Cresco 12
Ottumwa 32, Des Moines, North 20
PAC-LM 26, Estherville Lincoln Central 20
PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13
Panorama, Panora 36, Nodaway Valley 34
Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8
Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2
Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7
Pleasantville 50, Eldon Cardinal 17
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 49, Iowa City West 28
Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12
Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20
Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0
Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0
Solon 51, Grinnell 7
South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14
Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24
Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6
Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29
Tripoli 46, Springville 6
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32
Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20
Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8
Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6
Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Washington 35, Fairfield 28
Waukee 30, Urbandale 7
Waukon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Wayne, Corydon 33, Colfax-Mingo 22
Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7
West Bend-Mallard 57, River Valley, Correctionville 18
West Branch 54, Wilton 7
West Burlington/Notre Dame 24, Keokuk 7
West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13
West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16
West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12
West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0
West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10
Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8
Winterset 30, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14
Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
