ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abilene 35, Augusta 14

Altoona-Midway 44, Southern Coffey 6

Andale 32, Cheney 0

Andover Central 38, Andover 14

Ashland 64, Ingalls 14

Atchison 34, Perry-Lecompton 22

Atchison County 18, Jackson Heights 6

Axtell 62, Frankfort 14

BV Northwest 27, BV North 13

BV Randolph 56, Doniphan West 8

BV Southwest 48, KC Wyandotte 0

Basehor-Linwood 47, Topeka Seaman 32

Beloit 42, Concordia 0

Bishop Miege 48, BV West 13

Bucklin 54, Central Plains 22

Buhler 21, Rose Hill 3

Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton 28

Burlington 34, Osawatomie 14

Canton-Galva 58, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 12

Centralia 26, Riverside 20

Chanute 40, Coffeyville 26

Chase County 54, Cair Paravel 8

Cheylin 60, Triplains-Brewster 0

Cimarron 51, Southwestern Hts. 22

Clifton-Clyde 46, Rock Hills 0

Colby 22, Lakin 20

Columbus 33, Baxter Springs 26

Conway Springs 35, Inman 14

Council Grove 42, Eureka 6

Crest 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Cunningham 72, Burrton 0

DeSoto 55, KC Turner 6

Derby 55, Maize South 7

Dighton 46, Satanta 0

Ell-Saline 46, Washington County 12

Ellis 16, Republic County 0

Ellsworth 37, Halstead 19

Eudora 45, Tonganoxie 7

Flinthills 58, Yates Center 8

Frontenac 27, Parsons 21

Galena 38, St. Mary’s Academy 0

Garden Plain 49, Douglass 10

Gardner-Edgerton 41, Olathe East 14

Girard 47, Anderson County 7

Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Salina South 7

Great Bend 27, Ulysses 22

Greeley County 46, Western Plains-Healy 0

Hanover 62, Linn 12

Hays 56, Liberal 12

Herington 54, Solomon 48

Hesston 43, Chapman 22

Highland Park 63, KC Northeast, Mo. 0

Hill City 1, Stockton 0

Hoisington 52, Larned 6

Holcomb 24, Hugoton 17

Holton 37, Topeka Hayden 13

Hoxie 47, Quinter 22

Humboldt 46, Cherryvale 0

Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Rural Vista 12

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Sterling 0

Jefferson North 58, Valley Falls 14

Junction City 54, Topeka 12

KC Bishop Ward 26, Baldwin 6

KC Piper 34, Leavenworth 0

KC Sumner 50, KC Harmon 6

KC Washington 22, KC Schlagle 20

Kingman 42, Haven 0

Kinsley 50, St. John 0

Labette County 30, Independence 23

Lakeside 70, Wakefield 40

Lawrence Free State 28, Lawrence 26

Lebo 46, Marmaton Valley 0

Lincoln 40, Bennington 20

Little River 54, Pretty Prairie 0

Louisburg 44, Ottawa 0

Lyndon 50, Maranatha Academy 0

Macksville 50, Pratt Skyline 0

Maize 41, Hutchinson 13

Manhattan 65, Lansing 0

Marion 70, Bluestem 6

Marysville 43, Hiawatha 13

McLouth 30, Oskaloosa 14

McPherson 46, Mulvane 21

Meade 64, Spearville 14

Medicine Lodge 27, Ellinwood 6

Minneola 44, Hodgeman County 30

Moundridge 48, Goessel 40, 2OT

Nemaha Central 34, Riley County 12

Ness City 62, Kiowa County 14

Newton 42, Wichita Campus 6

Northeast-Arma 30, Northern Heights 28

Northern Valley 52, Golden Plains 4

Norton 20, Hays-TMP-Marian 14

Oakley 1, Syracuse 0

Olathe North 20, Mill Valley 16

Olathe Northwest 55, SM West 14

Olathe South 56, SM South 7

Olpe 49, Jayhawk Linn 0

Osage City 42, West Franklin 0

Osborne 58, Pike Valley 8

Oxford 66, Udall 20

Paola 41, Bonner Springs 22

Pawnee Heights 1, Southern Cloud 0

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Erie 0

Plainville 60, Stanton County 18

Pleasanton 12, Central Heights 0

Prairie View 32, Iola 13

Pratt 55, Nickerson 14

Rawlins County 66, Oberlin-Decatur 6

Riverton 36, Neodesha 16

Rock Creek 42, Clay Center 21

Rossville 56, Pleasant Ridge 0

Russell 7, Phillipsburg 0

SM Northwest 38, SM East 28

Salina Central 47, Goddard 42

Scott City 57, Goodland 14

Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0

Sedgwick 49, Belle Plaine 14

Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6

Silver Lake 54, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 14

Smith Center 35, Salina Sacred Heart 7

Smithville, Mo. 35, Pittsburg 7

Smoky Valley 50, Hillsboro 6

South Central 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

South Sumner 64, Attica 16

Southeast Saline 94, Lyons 0

Spring Hill 45, Fort Scott 0

St. James Academy 31, Kapaun Mount Carmel 29

St. Mary’s 56, Mission Valley 0

St. Paul 56, Hartford 48

St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Blue Valley 14

Stafford 68, South Barber 54

Tescott 40, Natoma 6

Thunder Ridge 50, St. Francis 0

Trego 84, La Crosse 46

Troy 42, Onaga 13

Uniontown 28, Southeast 6

Valley Center 31, Arkansas City 21

Victoria 44, Sylvan-Lucas 14

Wabaunsee 56, Valley Heights 8

Wallace County 49, Logan/Palco 0

Wamego 48, Clearwater 0

Washburn Rural 49, Emporia 14

Waverly 38, Peabody-Burns 34

Wellington 45, Circle 35

Wellsville 48, Santa Fe Trail 8

West Elk 58, Oswego 8

Wetmore 79, Centre 29

Wichita Bishop Carroll 28, Wichita Heights 26

Wichita County 60, Sublette 0

Wichita East 58, Wichita North 0

Wichita Independent 66, Burden Central 48

Wichita Northwest 76, Wichita West 12

Wichita South 30, Wichita Southeast 29

Wilson 46, Otis-Bison 0

Winfield 34, El Dorado 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Chanhassen 35, Bloomington Jefferson 21 Kittson County Central 30, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 22 Lakeview 47, Canby 0
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy