Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abilene 35, Augusta 14
Altoona-Midway 44, Southern Coffey 6
Andale 32, Cheney 0
Andover Central 38, Andover 14
Ashland 64, Ingalls 14
Atchison 34, Perry-Lecompton 22
Atchison County 18, Jackson Heights 6
Axtell 62, Frankfort 14
BV Northwest 27, BV North 13
BV Randolph 56, Doniphan West 8
BV Southwest 48, KC Wyandotte 0
Basehor-Linwood 47, Topeka Seaman 32
Beloit 42, Concordia 0
Bishop Miege 48, BV West 13
Bucklin 54, Central Plains 22
Buhler 21, Rose Hill 3
Burlingame 44, Madison/Hamilton 28
Burlington 34, Osawatomie 14
Canton-Galva 58, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 12
Centralia 26, Riverside 20
Chanute 40, Coffeyville 26
Chase County 54, Cair Paravel 8
Cheylin 60, Triplains-Brewster 0
Cimarron 51, Southwestern Hts. 22
Clifton-Clyde 46, Rock Hills 0
Colby 22, Lakin 20
Columbus 33, Baxter Springs 26
Conway Springs 35, Inman 14
Council Grove 42, Eureka 6
Crest 64, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0
Cunningham 72, Burrton 0
DeSoto 55, KC Turner 6
Derby 55, Maize South 7
Dighton 46, Satanta 0
Ell-Saline 46, Washington County 12
Ellis 16, Republic County 0
Ellsworth 37, Halstead 19
Eudora 45, Tonganoxie 7
Flinthills 58, Yates Center 8
Frontenac 27, Parsons 21
Galena 38, St. Mary’s Academy 0
Garden Plain 49, Douglass 10
Gardner-Edgerton 41, Olathe East 14
Girard 47, Anderson County 7
Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Salina South 7
Great Bend 27, Ulysses 22
Greeley County 46, Western Plains-Healy 0
Hanover 62, Linn 12
Hays 56, Liberal 12
Herington 54, Solomon 48
Hesston 43, Chapman 22
Highland Park 63, KC Northeast, Mo. 0
Hill City 1, Stockton 0
Hoisington 52, Larned 6
Holcomb 24, Hugoton 17
Holton 37, Topeka Hayden 13
Hoxie 47, Quinter 22
Humboldt 46, Cherryvale 0
Hutchinson Central Christian 54, Rural Vista 12
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Sterling 0
Jefferson North 58, Valley Falls 14
Junction City 54, Topeka 12
KC Bishop Ward 26, Baldwin 6
KC Piper 34, Leavenworth 0
KC Sumner 50, KC Harmon 6
KC Washington 22, KC Schlagle 20
Kingman 42, Haven 0
Kinsley 50, St. John 0
Labette County 30, Independence 23
Lakeside 70, Wakefield 40
Lawrence Free State 28, Lawrence 26
Lebo 46, Marmaton Valley 0
Lincoln 40, Bennington 20
Little River 54, Pretty Prairie 0
Louisburg 44, Ottawa 0
Lyndon 50, Maranatha Academy 0
Macksville 50, Pratt Skyline 0
Maize 41, Hutchinson 13
Manhattan 65, Lansing 0
Marion 70, Bluestem 6
Marysville 43, Hiawatha 13
McLouth 30, Oskaloosa 14
McPherson 46, Mulvane 21
Meade 64, Spearville 14
Medicine Lodge 27, Ellinwood 6
Minneola 44, Hodgeman County 30
Moundridge 48, Goessel 40, 2OT
Nemaha Central 34, Riley County 12
Ness City 62, Kiowa County 14
Newton 42, Wichita Campus 6
Northeast-Arma 30, Northern Heights 28
Northern Valley 52, Golden Plains 4
Norton 20, Hays-TMP-Marian 14
Oakley 1, Syracuse 0
Olathe North 20, Mill Valley 16
Olathe Northwest 55, SM West 14
Olathe South 56, SM South 7
Olpe 49, Jayhawk Linn 0
Osage City 42, West Franklin 0
Osborne 58, Pike Valley 8
Oxford 66, Udall 20
Paola 41, Bonner Springs 22
Pawnee Heights 1, Southern Cloud 0
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Erie 0
Plainville 60, Stanton County 18
Pleasanton 12, Central Heights 0
Prairie View 32, Iola 13
Pratt 55, Nickerson 14
Rawlins County 66, Oberlin-Decatur 6
Riverton 36, Neodesha 16
Rock Creek 42, Clay Center 21
Rossville 56, Pleasant Ridge 0
Russell 7, Phillipsburg 0
SM Northwest 38, SM East 28
Salina Central 47, Goddard 42
Scott City 57, Goodland 14
Sedan 56, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 0
Sedgwick 49, Belle Plaine 14
Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6
Silver Lake 54, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 14
Smith Center 35, Salina Sacred Heart 7
Smithville, Mo. 35, Pittsburg 7
Smoky Valley 50, Hillsboro 6
South Central 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
South Sumner 64, Attica 16
Southeast Saline 94, Lyons 0
Spring Hill 45, Fort Scott 0
St. James Academy 31, Kapaun Mount Carmel 29
St. Mary’s 56, Mission Valley 0
St. Paul 56, Hartford 48
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Blue Valley 14
Stafford 68, South Barber 54
Tescott 40, Natoma 6
Thunder Ridge 50, St. Francis 0
Trego 84, La Crosse 46
Troy 42, Onaga 13
Uniontown 28, Southeast 6
Valley Center 31, Arkansas City 21
Victoria 44, Sylvan-Lucas 14
Wabaunsee 56, Valley Heights 8
Wallace County 49, Logan/Palco 0
Wamego 48, Clearwater 0
Washburn Rural 49, Emporia 14
Waverly 38, Peabody-Burns 34
Wellington 45, Circle 35
Wellsville 48, Santa Fe Trail 8
West Elk 58, Oswego 8
Wetmore 79, Centre 29
Wichita Bishop Carroll 28, Wichita Heights 26
Wichita County 60, Sublette 0
Wichita East 58, Wichita North 0
Wichita Independent 66, Burden Central 48
Wichita Northwest 76, Wichita West 12
Wichita South 30, Wichita Southeast 29
Wilson 46, Otis-Bison 0
Winfield 34, El Dorado 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
