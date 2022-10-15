Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 56, Waldron 6
Barton 42, Drew Central 0
Bearden 42, Baptist Prep 14
Benton 63, Jacksonville 18
Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30, OT
Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28
Bigelow 43, Magazine 14
Bismarck 42, Magnet Cove 7
Booneville 35, Mansfield 0
Brinkley 46, Midland 8
Bryant 35, LR Southwest 8
Cabot 49, LR Central 13
Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0
Carlisle 47, Hampton 0
Cedar Ridge 74, Cutter-Morning Star 72
Centerpoint 40, Jessieville 8
Charleston 57, Hackett 0
Clarendon 34, Des Arc 22
Clinton 63, Cent Ark Christian 45
Conway 63, FS Northside 20
Conway Christian 42, Westside-Johnson Co. 0
Cross County 41, Marianna Lee 6
DeSoto 56, Delta Aca., Miss. 36
Dierks 48, Foreman 22
Earle 32, E. Poinsett Co. 26
El Dorado 38, Sheridan 7
Elkins 56, Green Forest 0
FS Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19
Farmington 70, Clarksville 14
Forrest City 20, Paragould 6
Fouke 20, Gurdon 19
Genoa Central 38, Marshall 14
Gosnell 26, Blytheville 20
Gravette 35, Berryville 6
Greenland 29, Lavaca 28
Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0
HS Lakeside 41, Hope 6
Hamburg 27, Helena-West Helena 13
Harmony Grove 42, LR Hall 12
Harrison 63, Alma 27
Hector 48, Decatur 0
Hot Springs 41, Magnolia 35
Hoxie 42, Piggott 0
Izard County 63, KIPP Blytheville 0
Jonesboro Westside 35, Harrisburg 15
LR Catholic 24, Sylvan Hills 14
LR Christian 62, Siloam Springs 7
LR Episcopal 33, England 22
LR Parkview 40, Texarkana 7
LV Lakeside 48, Dollarway 0
Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21
Lonoke 28, Heber Springs 7
Malvern 47, Mena 14
Manchester Aca., Miss. 50, Marvell Academy 8
Manila 54, Palestine-Wheatley 30
Marion 16, West Memphis 12
Marked Tree 22, McCrory 12
Mayflower 48, Dover 14
McGehee 34, Crossett 28
Melbourne 58, Perryville 20
Morrilton 35, Maumelle 14
Mount Ida 49, Murfreesboro 14
Mountain Pine 48, Parkers Chapel 24
Mountain View 30, Fountain Lake 27
Nashville 28, Ashdown 20
Nettleton 13, Southside Batesville 12
North Little Rock 28, Jonesboro 14
Ozark 63, Gentry 34
Paris 34, Two Rivers 21
Pine Bluff 32, White Hall 16
Pocahontas 48, Trumann 6
Pottsville 27, Lamar 21
Poyen 47, Lafayette County 18
Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27
Prescott 9, Homer, La. 0
Pulaski Academy 69, Van Buren 26
Pulaski Robinson 37, Beebe 16
Quitman 38, Atkins 6
Rector 50, Augusta 6
Rison 37, Fordyce 24
Rivercrest 57, Highland 28
Riverview 18, Bald Knob 0
Rogers 37, Springdale 0
Russellville 27, Greenbrier 21
Salem 44, Yellville-Summit 8
Searcy 57, Greene Co. Tech 19
Shiloh Christian 52, Pea Ridge 10
Smackover 50, Horatio 0
Spring Hill 50, Marvell 8
Star City 42, Dumas 14
Strong 42, Hermitage 0
Stuttgart 35, Cave City 7
Subiaco Academy 60, Rose Bud 8
Valley View 42, Brookland 7
Vilonia 28, Watson Chapel 12
Walnut Ridge 26, Corning 20
Warren 47, DeWitt 20
West Fork 42, Cedarville 14
Woodlawn def. Dermott, forfeit
Wynne 23, Batesville 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
