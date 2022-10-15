ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Arkadelphia 56, Waldron 6

Barton 42, Drew Central 0

Bearden 42, Baptist Prep 14

Benton 63, Jacksonville 18

Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30, OT

Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28

Bigelow 43, Magazine 14

Bismarck 42, Magnet Cove 7

Booneville 35, Mansfield 0

Brinkley 46, Midland 8

Bryant 35, LR Southwest 8

Cabot 49, LR Central 13

Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0

Carlisle 47, Hampton 0

Cedar Ridge 74, Cutter-Morning Star 72

Centerpoint 40, Jessieville 8

Charleston 57, Hackett 0

Clarendon 34, Des Arc 22

Clinton 63, Cent Ark Christian 45

Conway 63, FS Northside 20

Conway Christian 42, Westside-Johnson Co. 0

Cross County 41, Marianna Lee 6

DeSoto 56, Delta Aca., Miss. 36

Dierks 48, Foreman 22

Earle 32, E. Poinsett Co. 26

El Dorado 38, Sheridan 7

Elkins 56, Green Forest 0

FS Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Forrest City 20, Paragould 6

Fouke 20, Gurdon 19

Genoa Central 38, Marshall 14

Gosnell 26, Blytheville 20

Gravette 35, Berryville 6

Greenland 29, Lavaca 28

Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0

HS Lakeside 41, Hope 6

Hamburg 27, Helena-West Helena 13

Harmony Grove 42, LR Hall 12

Harrison 63, Alma 27

Hector 48, Decatur 0

Hot Springs 41, Magnolia 35

Hoxie 42, Piggott 0

Izard County 63, KIPP Blytheville 0

Jonesboro Westside 35, Harrisburg 15

LR Catholic 24, Sylvan Hills 14

LR Christian 62, Siloam Springs 7

LR Episcopal 33, England 22

LR Parkview 40, Texarkana 7

LV Lakeside 48, Dollarway 0

Lincoln 49, Huntsville 21

Lonoke 28, Heber Springs 7

Malvern 47, Mena 14

Manchester Aca., Miss. 50, Marvell Academy 8

Manila 54, Palestine-Wheatley 30

Marion 16, West Memphis 12

Marked Tree 22, McCrory 12

Mayflower 48, Dover 14

McGehee 34, Crossett 28

Melbourne 58, Perryville 20

Morrilton 35, Maumelle 14

Mount Ida 49, Murfreesboro 14

Mountain Pine 48, Parkers Chapel 24

Mountain View 30, Fountain Lake 27

Nashville 28, Ashdown 20

Nettleton 13, Southside Batesville 12

North Little Rock 28, Jonesboro 14

Ozark 63, Gentry 34

Paris 34, Two Rivers 21

Pine Bluff 32, White Hall 16

Pocahontas 48, Trumann 6

Pottsville 27, Lamar 21

Poyen 47, Lafayette County 18

Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27

Prescott 9, Homer, La. 0

Pulaski Academy 69, Van Buren 26

Pulaski Robinson 37, Beebe 16

Quitman 38, Atkins 6

Rector 50, Augusta 6

Rison 37, Fordyce 24

Rivercrest 57, Highland 28

Riverview 18, Bald Knob 0

Rogers 37, Springdale 0

Russellville 27, Greenbrier 21

Salem 44, Yellville-Summit 8

Searcy 57, Greene Co. Tech 19

Shiloh Christian 52, Pea Ridge 10

Smackover 50, Horatio 0

Spring Hill 50, Marvell 8

Star City 42, Dumas 14

Strong 42, Hermitage 0

Stuttgart 35, Cave City 7

Subiaco Academy 60, Rose Bud 8

Valley View 42, Brookland 7

Vilonia 28, Watson Chapel 12

Walnut Ridge 26, Corning 20

Warren 47, DeWitt 20

West Fork 42, Cedarville 14

Woodlawn def. Dermott, forfeit

Wynne 23, Batesville 10

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

