Friday’s Scores

 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ryan 41, Nedrose 33

Bottineau 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8

Bowman County 14, Beulah 6

Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Stanley 14

Devils Lake 31, Watford City 6

Dickinson 52, Turtle Mountain 14

Dickinson Trinity 41, Southern McLean 22

Fargo Davies 35, Century 20

Fargo South 48, Wahpeton 13

Grand Forks Central 24, Valley City 21, 2OT

Hazen 44, Heart River 0

Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Thompson 8

Jamestown 46, West Fargo Horace 12

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, South Prairie 14

Kindred 50, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Carrington 0

Legacy 42, St. Mary’s 13

Linton/HMB 26, Oak Grove Lutheran 12

Lisbon 36, Sargent County 0

Mandan 28, Fargo Shanley 21

Minot 48, Williston 0

Oakes 46, Northern Cass 37

Rugby 50, Grafton 6

Sheyenne 42, Bismarck 0

Shiloh 47, Killdeer 6

Todd County, S.D. 30, Standing Rock 22

Velva 52, Ray/Powers Lake 8

West Fargo 42, Fargo North 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

