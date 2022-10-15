Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ryan 41, Nedrose 33
Bottineau 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 8
Bowman County 14, Beulah 6
Des Lacs-Burlington 58, Stanley 14
Devils Lake 31, Watford City 6
Dickinson 52, Turtle Mountain 14
Dickinson Trinity 41, Southern McLean 22
Fargo Davies 35, Century 20
Fargo South 48, Wahpeton 13
Grand Forks Central 24, Valley City 21, 2OT
Hazen 44, Heart River 0
Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Thompson 8
Jamestown 46, West Fargo Horace 12
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 22, South Prairie 14
Kindred 50, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 13
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Carrington 0
Legacy 42, St. Mary’s 13
Linton/HMB 26, Oak Grove Lutheran 12
Lisbon 36, Sargent County 0
Mandan 28, Fargo Shanley 21
Minot 48, Williston 0
Oakes 46, Northern Cass 37
Rugby 50, Grafton 6
Sheyenne 42, Bismarck 0
Shiloh 47, Killdeer 6
Todd County, S.D. 30, Standing Rock 22
Velva 52, Ray/Powers Lake 8
West Fargo 42, Fargo North 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
