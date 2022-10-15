Read full article on original website
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In Philadelphia
By The original uploader was Anthony at English Wikipedia. (CC SA 1.0) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sanatogapost.com
Wawa Plans Store, Fueling Near 422 in Sanatoga
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Wawa Inc., the food, fuel, and convenience goods retailer that as of last week operated 978 locations across seven states, on Tuesday (Oct. 17, 2022) introduced drawings to the Lower Pottsgrove Planning Commission for a proposal to build a new store on vacant land at the west side of Evergreen Road.
Montco-Adjacent Locale Rumored to Be the Next Location of an Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location in Bensalem will benefit grocery shoppers in northeastern Montgomery County. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new grocer for the Bensalem Patch.
Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery
Ashlynn Distillery building locationJessica Cacace/JLC Partners, Inc. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS AS WE OPEN OUR DOORS AND LAUNCH SUMMERSEAT VODKA AND OUR ASHLYNN SPIRITS.
This New Hope Home, Connected to Nationally-Recognized Crime, Has Hit the Market
The house was own by someone attached to one of Bucks County's worst crimes in decades. A Bucks County home, with a connection to one of the area’s worst crimes in decades, has recently gone up for sale. Mike D’Onofrio and Isaac Avilucea wrote about the famous home for Axios Philadelphia.
Intravenous Hydration Brand Plunges into Horsham as First Pa. Expansion Site
Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha brand, is making its Pa. debut in Horsham.Image via iStock. Live Hydration Spa, an Omaha-centered brand that supplies intravenous therapies for general health purposes, has chosen Horsham as the location of its first Pa. site.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookstore Trades Hands, Continues Operations in Popular Riverside Town
The popular bookshop is considered a required visit in the Bucks County town.Image via Farley's Bookshop. A popular bookshop in the Bucks County area recently saw a change in ownership, with several employees taking over the well-known store.
penncapital-star.com
As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense
PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
These Bucks County Farms Will Be Preserved in Perpetuity Thanks to a Tax on Cigarettes
Thanks to a tax on cigarettes, two Bucks County farms will be preserved in perpetuity. James McGinnis wrote about the interesting turn of events for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced plans to place conservation easements on 24 properties, including the two local farms....
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
rew-online.com
Wyndmoor To Recieve New Skate Park with help from Local Real Estate Agents
In late 2021, local real estate agent Carmel Archdekin was at her local library with her son, when he posed the question: “Why isn’t there a skatepark in our neighborhood?”. The question resonated with Carmel, who decided to do something for her community of Wyndmoor in Springfield Township...
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
fox29.com
Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week. The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
This Bucks County Historic Park Is Among Pennsylvania’s Best Fall Foliage Spots
This Bucks County spot is one of the best fall spots in the whole state. Washington Crossing Historic Park in Washington Crossing is one of the best fall foliage spots in Pennsylvania. Marcus Schneck wrote about the local spot for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The official tourism website of the Pennsylvania...
