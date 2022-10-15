ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville defeats Fayetteville in week seven of Fearless Friday

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School beat down Fayetteville High School a week after Fayetteville took down Fort Smith Southside.

Watch the video above to see the latest highlights from the following games:

  • Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30
  • Rogers 37, Springdale 0
  • Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0
  • Conway 63, Fort Smith Northside 20
  • Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28
  • Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Watch the video above to see the second half of highlights with the following games:

  • Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27
  • Fort Smith Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19
  • Pulaski Academy 69, Van Buren 26
