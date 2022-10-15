Bentonville defeats Fayetteville in week seven of Fearless Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School beat down Fayetteville High School a week after Fayetteville took down Fort Smith Southside.
- Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30
- Rogers 37, Springdale 0
- Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0
- Conway 63, Fort Smith Northside 20
- Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28
- Farmington 70, Clarksville 14
- Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27
- Fort Smith Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19
- Pulaski Academy 69, Van Buren 26
