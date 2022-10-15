Bentonville defeats Fayetteville in week seven of Fearless Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville High School beat down Fayetteville High School a week after Fayetteville took down Fort Smith Southside.

Watch the video above to see the latest highlights from the following games:

Bentonville 31, Fayetteville 30

Rogers 37, Springdale 0

Greenwood 24, Lake Hamilton 0

Conway 63, Fort Smith Northside 20

Bentonville West 41, Har-Ber 28

Farmington 70, Clarksville 14

Watch the video above to see the second half of highlights with the following games:

Prairie Grove 50, Dardanelle 27

Fort Smith Southside 45, Rogers Heritage 19

Pulaski Academy 69, Van Buren 26

