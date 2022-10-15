ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh city leaders speak about victims of mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears. “The light that normally...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest

An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Lead found in water fountains at 2 UNC dorms, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Where some N.C. candidates stand on combatting gun violence

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a plea after Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead. Rep. Ted Budd voted against bipartisan gun safety bill. Cheri Beasley wants to keep combat-style guns off street, doesn't specify whether she supports ban. N.C. District 13 candidates differ on how on gun safety.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
publicradioeast.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy