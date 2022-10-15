Read full article on original website
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
Raleigh city leaders speak about victims of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears. “The light that normally...
UNC officials find lead in water of 57 sinks in single dorm, 13 buildings total
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is telling students not to use lead-contaminated sinks and drinking fountains in buildings and residence halls on campus. University officials confirmed Tuesday that 57 out of 84 in-room sinks at Spencer Residence Hall tested positive for...
Drag event at NC art museum canceled after protest
An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with posts on Twitter...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Lead found in water fountains at 2 UNC dorms, officials say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
Where some N.C. candidates stand on combatting gun violence
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin issued a plea after Thursday’s shooting that left five people dead. Rep. Ted Budd voted against bipartisan gun safety bill. Cheri Beasley wants to keep combat-style guns off street, doesn't specify whether she supports ban. N.C. District 13 candidates differ on how on gun safety.
Local Matters: Christine Villaverde (R) running in Wake County discusses Social Security, inflation, abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Approximately half of Wake County is represented in Congress by Representative Deborah Ross (D). The Democratic incumbent of the 2nd Congressional district faces Republican Christine Villaverde in the fall election. In charge of keeping our courts safe, Villaverde is the former emergency manager for North...
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
'Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow': Parents of suspected gunman in Hedingham mass shooting release statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the suspected gunman in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood issued a written statement on Tuesday. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with...
Dave Matthews to headline Raleigh concert for Cheri Beasley and NC Democrats
Dave Matthews is coming to NC for a free event at the Ritz on behalf of Democratic candidates.
Durham leaders OK plan to create district to carry, drink alcohol downtown
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You’re one step closer to being able to openly carry and drink alcohol in downtown Durham. City Council voted unanimously Monday night to create a downtown social district where outdoor drinking would be allowed. “We will all be ever vigilant and we will be...
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming game after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh. Although the Knightdale Knights lost to the Rolesville High School Rams 20-14, the game provided parents and students a way to come together after a heart-wrenching weekend.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Fact check: Does Nickel want abortion legal ‘up to the point of birth,’ as opponent Hines claims?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the pivotal issues this election season is abortion. But is one of the candidates in North Carolina’s tightest Congressional race painting an accurate portrayal of his opponent’s position on it? In a key swing race that could decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic lawyer and […]
Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile
News outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in Raleigh last week. His name is Austin Thompson, and he is a 15-year-old whose victims included his older brother. Despite Thompson's status as a juvenile, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman plans to move the teen's case to superior court.
