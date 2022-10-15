ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

La Salle, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle Academy is a member of the football team where's been a first team All-State athlete and won the 2021 Division IA "back of the year.”. He holds a 3.7 GPA and has made high honors all three years. Michael Paquette represents Bishop Hendricken High School.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Turnto10.com

Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
NECN

When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?

As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
CRANSTON, RI
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA

