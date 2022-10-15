Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
La Salle, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle Academy is a member of the football team where's been a first team All-State athlete and won the 2021 Division IA "back of the year.”. He holds a 3.7 GPA and has made high honors all three years. Michael Paquette represents Bishop Hendricken High School.
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
Crews respond to fire at Providence business
Fire officials are working to determine what caused the fire at a business in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
Turnto10.com
LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
Turnto10.com
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
A Sports Hub producer was fired despite great ratings. Now host Rich Shertenlieb is paying to bring him back.
In a collision of corporate cluelessness and callousness, longtime “Toucher and Rich” producer Mike Lockhart was fired by Beasley Media, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s parent company, in a round of company-wide layoffs Oct. 7. In a collision of uncommon generosity and an unfortunately necessary precedent, Lockhart is...
Turnto10.com
Man acquitted of murder in shooting death of his father in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 24-year-old man was found not guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his father in Woonsocket. A judge acquitted Alex Cote of first-degree murder and two gun counts in the killing of Adam Castonguay last year. The defendant testified that he shot...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
ABC6.com
‘Where dogs can run free!’: Smithfield opens new dog park
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield opened a new dog park October 16th. ABC 6 spoke with a dog owner who said over 60 dogs were present at the grand opening on Sunday. The dog park is open all year from sunrise to sunset. Starting January 1st, the park will...
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
Turnto10.com
Ørsted touts more Rhode Island projects during tour of Block Island wind farm
OFF BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly six years after the Block Island Wind Farm's turbines began turning, NBC 10 News is getting an up close look at them, as its owners say more projects like it are soon to follow. A wind power convention is being held in...
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
NECN
When Could New England See Its First Snowfall?
As New England continues to enjoy fall foliage, an early taste of winter is on its way to the Lower 48 this week. A rather strong area of low pressure in the higher altitudes will usher in Canadian air. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued from the Midwest to...
Turnto10.com
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Turnto10.com
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Comments / 0