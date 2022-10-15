Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
fox5atlanta.com
Security at Atlanta college heighted following shooting, ahead of homecoming
Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend. It happened in the midst of Clark Atlanta’s homecoming celebration. With Morehouse and Spelman colleges hosting their homecomings this weekend security protocols are expected to heightened.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB
Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated
CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
fox5atlanta.com
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
Two Cobb County High School Marching Bands Finish Atop Carolina Regional Competition
Two marching bands from Cobb County -- Harrison and Walton -- finished near the top of the Bands of America regional competition held at Wake Forest University this weekend. The Harrison Marching Band show, Midnight in Gotham, featured characters and graphics inspired by DC Comics, with music from Batman movies.Photo: Harrison Bands.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for 3 suspects in Hall County convenience store theft
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for one man and two women accused of stealing alcohol from a Hall County convenience store. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared photos taken by security cameras of the three suspects at a Circle K on the 2600 block of Dawsonville Highway. According...
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
Comments / 0