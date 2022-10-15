ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Security at Atlanta college heighted following shooting, ahead of homecoming

Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three Atlanta University Center students to the hospital over the weekend. It happened in the midst of Clark Atlanta’s homecoming celebration. With Morehouse and Spelman colleges hosting their homecomings this weekend security protocols are expected to heightened.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Commitment from Rising 2024 QB

Georgia had been trending recently, but now it's official. Ryan Puglisi, a QB out of Avon (Ct.), has committed to Georgia. Puglisi also held offers from schools like Alabama, Michigan State, LSU, Florida, and others. None of them were able to hold off the Dawgs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman's body dumped at Acworth construction site, family devastated

CARTERSVILLE, Ga - A woman's body was found at a construction site in Acworth last Friday. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Sharpe's family is devastated. "She was a wonderful daughter, she was a great momma," said Deborah Moon, Amanda's mother. Tears streamed down Moon's face as...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams

FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton

If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
GILMER COUNTY, GA

