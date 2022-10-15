ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Turnto10.com

First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ecori.org

Destruction of Pawtucket’s Morley Field ‘a Comedy of Errors’

The athletic complex at Morley Field on Moshassuck Street was closed to the public in the spring. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Editor’s note: Providence resident Greg Gerritt recently sent this letter, slightly edited, to the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. I am writing in...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

La Salle, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes

Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle Academy is a member of the football team where's been a first team All-State athlete and won the 2021 Division IA "back of the year.”. He holds a 3.7 GPA and has made high honors all three years. Michael Paquette represents Bishop Hendricken High School.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Vandals hit concession stand at Deerfield Park in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield police are investigating after they say someone vandalized Deerfield Park. Officers said the vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur written in spray paint in the area of the concession stand. Police worked with Smithfield Parks & Recreation to quickly cover or remove...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire significantly damages Providence business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Affordable housing expands in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
CRANSTON, RI

