Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
ecori.org
Destruction of Pawtucket’s Morley Field ‘a Comedy of Errors’
The athletic complex at Morley Field on Moshassuck Street was closed to the public in the spring. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Editor’s note: Providence resident Greg Gerritt recently sent this letter, slightly edited, to the National Park Service and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. I am writing in...
Turnto10.com
La Salle, Bishop Hendricken scholar-athletes
Jamezell Lassiter of La Salle Academy is a member of the football team where's been a first team All-State athlete and won the 2021 Division IA "back of the year.”. He holds a 3.7 GPA and has made high honors all three years. Michael Paquette represents Bishop Hendricken High School.
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
Vandals hit concession stand at Deerfield Park in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield police are investigating after they say someone vandalized Deerfield Park. Officers said the vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur written in spray paint in the area of the concession stand. Police worked with Smithfield Parks & Recreation to quickly cover or remove...
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
Bike path to close temporarily in East Providence
Police said the closure in Rumford will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18–21 and Oct. 24–28.
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Providence business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
Turnto10.com
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
RI man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Maine woman
Larry Spencer, 63, was accused of harassing and intimidating the woman in Maine through email and social media between March and September 2019, according to prosecutors.
Turnto10.com
Ørsted touts more Rhode Island projects during tour of Block Island wind farm
OFF BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly six years after the Block Island Wind Farm's turbines began turning, NBC 10 News is getting an up close look at them, as its owners say more projects like it are soon to follow. A wind power convention is being held in...
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
Turnto10.com
McKee presses RIPTA board to resolve driver shortage on school bus routes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As NBC 10 has been reporting for weeks, RIPTA has been canceling its special service for Providence high school students. The transit agency blames a shortage of drivers. Gov. Dan McKee is also blaming RIPTA, calling the poor service this school year “unacceptable.”. The...
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
Turnto10.com
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Comments / 0