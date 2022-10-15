ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

JLL completes $252M sale of downtown Manhattan office tower

JLL’s Capital Markets group announced today that it has closed the $252 million sale of 175 Water St., a 31-story, 684,500-square-foot office tower prominently positioned in downtown Manhattan. JLL marketed the property exclusively on behalf of the seller, Vanbarton Group, and procured the buyer, 99c LLC. 175 Water St....
MANHATTAN, NY
Darien Commons Welcomes First Residents & 5 New Retail Tenants

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently welcomed the first residents at Darien Commons, a highly convenient and walkable mixed-use destination under construction adjacent to the Noroton Heights train station. There are currently 58 homes available for occupancy in the first phase. New retail leases have been announced with in-demand brands including Choice Pet, One Medical, OVME, Salt & Sweat, and Warby Parker. The new development includes 75,000 square feet of new retail space along with 122 luxury apartments.
DARIEN, CT

