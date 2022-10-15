Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently welcomed the first residents at Darien Commons, a highly convenient and walkable mixed-use destination under construction adjacent to the Noroton Heights train station. There are currently 58 homes available for occupancy in the first phase. New retail leases have been announced with in-demand brands including Choice Pet, One Medical, OVME, Salt & Sweat, and Warby Parker. The new development includes 75,000 square feet of new retail space along with 122 luxury apartments.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO