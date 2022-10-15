ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville’s Josh Ficklin

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week is the running back from Bentonville High School, Josh Ficklin.

He scored four touchdowns in the first half during last week’s game against Rogers Heritage!

Those four touchdowns helped the Tigers take down the War Eagles, 42-7.

