Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Bentonville’s Josh Ficklin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fearless Friday Player of the Week is the running back from Bentonville High School, Josh Ficklin.

He scored four touchdowns in the first half during last week’s game against Rogers Heritage!

Those four touchdowns helped the Tigers take down the War Eagles, 42-7.

