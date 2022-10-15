ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 9 high school football games

By Slater Teague
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Unicoi County vs. West Greene, Claiborne vs. Chuckey-Doak, Cumberland Gap vs. Hampton, Daniel Boone vs. Tennessee High, William Blount vs. Dobyns-Bennett, and the Cherokee cheerleaders.

Three big high school rivalry games coming up

Part 2: Science Hill vs. Jefferson County, Volunteer vs. Elizabethton, Cosby vs. Unaka, Morristown West vs. Cherokee, Greeneville vs. Sullivan East, and the J.I. Burton band.

Vote Now: Week 9 Best Play of the Week

Part 3: Wise Central vs. Union, Grundy vs. J.I. burton, and Graham vs. Virginia High.

Claiborne vs. Chuckey-Doak highlights

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Chuckey-Doak 55, Claiborne 0

Cloudland 38, Jellico 12

Daniel Boone 21, Tennessee High 13

Dobyns-Bennett 55, William Blount 7

Elizabethton 59, Volunteer 6

Greeneville 51, Sullivan East 0 (Thu)

Hampton 58, Cumberland Gap 8

Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31

Morristown West 50, Cherokee 20

Science Hill 21, Jefferson County 7

South Greene 21, Johnson County 15

Unaka 64, Cosby 0

West Greene 24, Unicoi County 23

Southwest Virginia

Bluefield WV 46, Tazewell 20

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

George Wythe 20, Galax 7

Graham 49, Virginia High 21 (Thu)

Grundy 68, J.I. Burton 26

Holston 34, Northwood 0

Honaker 41, Hurley 20

Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Thomas Walker 45, Phelps 6

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

Union 28, Wise Central 21

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams while they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night .

