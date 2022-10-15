Enterprise Community Partners, powered by Stake, Launches $250 Million Fund to Turn Rent Payments into Long-Term Wealth

In building a lifestyle apparel brand catered primarily to Gen Z, PacSun knows it must do more than simply keep abreast of modern, constantly changing fashion trends. The specialty retailer knows it requires an agile supplier base to cut product time to market. The California-based brand has evolved from a China-centric sourcing model five years ago to a more diversified supply chain, now seeing increased penetration in low-cost markets like Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as advances in nearshoring in Mexico and Guatemala to improve speed to market. During Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 28 webinar, “Connected Sourcing: PacSun Delivers Visibility Across Partners &...

