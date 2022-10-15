Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Caralee ‘Carrie’ Lyn Fields Glenna
Caralee “Carrie” Lyn Fields Glenna, 61, of Otterbein died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born Aug. 30, 1961, at Crawfordsville, to Larry and Sherry (Hamm) Fields. She married Jason “JR” Glenna on Sept. 29, 1996, at Lafayette. He died May 19, 2021. She received her...
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Journal Review
Jerry W. Voorhees
Jerry W. Voorhees, 66, of rural Veedersburg passed away 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence with his family at his side. Jerry was born Feb. 11, 1956, at Crawfordsville, the son of Wilbur Dean and Barbara Lucille (Cox) Voorhees. He married Jo Anne Evans on Feb. 28, 1975, at Attica.
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ Frazee
William “Bill” Frazee, 79, of rural Waynetown passed away Oct. 13, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette, after several health problems. He was born Oct. 21, 1942, and raised on a small farm near Paducah, Kentucky. After high school he attended Murray State College, Kentucky where he studied ag business. He had several jobs in the agriculture field until 1966 when he went into the Army. He was commissioned 2nd lieutenant and served in Korea and the South East Asia operations.
cbs4indy.com
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Journal Review
Crews fight fire at Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large fire Monday in southwestern Indiana that's left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around. Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson said about “every truck in the city” as well as...
DNA identifies Monroe County body from 2004
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — To get to Richardson Road in rural Monroe County, you need to turn off East South Shore Drive, just past the Porthole Inn on Lake Lemon, take the gravel path under the railroad trestle and up the hill past where the creek sometimes runs over the road to find the place […]
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
Man dies in crash after van goes off I-70, into backyard of Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday when his van went off the highway and into the backyard of a home in Marion County. Indiana State Police said the man was driving west on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the roadway.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
