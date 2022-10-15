DOVER — The sectional draw can prove to be a blessing for some and a curse for another. For Crawfordsville volleyball they knew they’d have to run the gauntlet if they were to bring home a sectional title. After a thrilling come from behind five set win over Danville on Thursday, the Athenians came back to Western Boone for a semi-final battle with the host Stars. While the Athenians hung in and battled for as long as they could, the Stars came away with a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) over CHS to end what was another stellar season.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO