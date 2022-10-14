Read full article on original website
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector.
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
The US economy is still running on a post-COVID sugar high that's about to run out and make 2023 feel miserable
$5 trillion in stimulus and record-low rates fueled a huge recovery. Now the the comedown is going to hurt.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.
Column-Markets map out the end of the line :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Yet another eye-catching rebound in global stocks may just be another bear market bounce - but investors do sense the end of a dark road, even if there's still some distance to go.
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
