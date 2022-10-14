ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector.
Reuters

Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy