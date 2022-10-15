Read full article on original website
WTVW
Ron's Windy & Cold Forecast
Flowers on the Lake honors lives lost by domestic violence. Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments. Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state legislature next year. They are also deciding on two proposed constitutional amendments. one of which focuses on abortion.
WTVW
Recent blaze one of largest in Evansville history
WTVW
Democrats make final statewide push in Evansville
WTVW
Flowers on the Lake honors lives lost by domestic violence
WTVW
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
WTVW
Wayne's Detailed Forecast - October 17, 2022
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary …. Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman. EFD gives update on massive Morton Warehouse blaze. The Evansville Fire Department has provided new details on a massive fire that erupted at the Morton Warehouse early Monday morning. EFD Division Fire...
WTVW
USI attends OVC Basketball Media Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ohio Valley Conference returns to Evansville for basketball media day and this marks the 75th year of the conference. The University of Southern Indiana women’s team has been predicted to finish 7th in the conference this year. Though they return 14 players from last...
WTVW
Park & Plaza hosts movie night with free refreshments
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced their next movie in their Outdoor Movie series at the Park & Plaza will be played on October 22. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court. The movie will be Space Jam.
WTVW
Here’s why shelters are raising white flags
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – With the first expected freeze of the season, homeless shelters are raising a flag. The white flag they are raising is not a sign of surrender but a sign of a White Flag Night. A White Flag Night is a volunteer-run event that helps provide all community members a warm place to sleep during inclement weather.
WTVW
Late November-Like Chill Continues
OVERNIGHT: Clear. Cold with Lows 28-31. Sunrise 7:03. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Cold with Highs 51-54. Winds W 10-20 WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 27-31. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy with Highs 61-68 (East to West…65-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 10-20 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart...
WTVW
Wendell Foster hosting 2022 Special Needs Expo
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Wendell Foster, a local agency serving people with disabilities, will be hosting their annual Special Needs Expo on October 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Special Needs Expo is an opportunity for community agencies to provide information...
