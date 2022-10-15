ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 12

Harriet Cox
4d ago

Prime example of GREED & NARCISM !!Robbing hardworking Members of the Union who voted you in . SO SHAME . I HOPE as a previous Union Member that the GUILTY RECEIVE THE MAXIMUM . AMENE ! 🙏🙏

Reply
9
Surf Turf
2d ago

The only victims in this corruption are the many projects and communities that the unions are involved with. Jacking up union dues and involving union labor in projects make the costs of projects and services go up. Not to mention that the work is substandard and slow as heck. Shipping in Hawaii is a prime example. Criminal.

Reply
3
Shannon Donahue
3d ago

You only get caught in Hawaii when you cross someone with power because everyone in power is corrupt

Reply(1)
5
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele faces potential ethics probe over alleged conflicts of interest

Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp. Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. Restoring a piece of history: WWII-era plane...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
HAWAII STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature

Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
ALASKA STATE
hawaiireporter.com

Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?

“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN political analyst discusses Jan. 6 investigation; Hawaii races

Navy water system sees a fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up for 93,000 users. The military says it could take more than a week to fix the three water mains that ruptured Friday. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The website to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Supporters of breadfruit want more government help to cultivate agriculture industry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like bread fruit that could help address food security and sustainability concerns. The National Tropic Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige says he’s got a sense of urgency as he’s trying to finish last-minute business in his final 48 days in office. In a one-on-one interview at Washington Place on Tuesday, Ige told Hawaii News Now he’s got a lot on his to-do list in the next seven weeks.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy