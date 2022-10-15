Read full article on original website
Harriet Cox
4d ago
Prime example of GREED & NARCISM !!Robbing hardworking Members of the Union who voted you in . SO SHAME . I HOPE as a previous Union Member that the GUILTY RECEIVE THE MAXIMUM . AMENE ! 🙏🙏
Surf Turf
2d ago
The only victims in this corruption are the many projects and communities that the unions are involved with. Jacking up union dues and involving union labor in projects make the costs of projects and services go up. Not to mention that the work is substandard and slow as heck. Shipping in Hawaii is a prime example. Criminal.
Shannon Donahue
3d ago
You only get caught in Hawaii when you cross someone with power because everyone in power is corrupt
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors are asking that the murder suspect accused in a string of stabbings be held without bail. Officials said 24-year-old Chito Asuncion is charged in four separate stabbings in May and June, which left two of the victims dead. After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors...
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
Supporters of breadfruit want more government help to cultivate agriculture industry
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like bread fruit that could help address food security and sustainability concerns. The National Tropic Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige says he’s got a sense of urgency as he’s trying to finish last-minute business in his final 48 days in office. In a one-on-one interview at Washington Place on Tuesday, Ige told Hawaii News Now he’s got a lot on his to-do list in the next seven weeks.
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Imperial Japan used Aichi Dive Bombers to deliver their payloads. The type of aircraft was known as the “Val.”. “For the first 10 months of the war against the Allies, it was responsible for the sinking...
