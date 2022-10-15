Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
UPDATED: Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Ric Flair Thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Could Do Huge Business at WrestleMania
– On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed a potential WrestleMania matchup featuring Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Flair says the matchup could be as big as The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin if it’s built properly. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):
Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik...
Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars
Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City. * NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship...
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 10.18.22
We’re here for a big show as there are several titles on the line. The main event will see Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Hangman Page, with MJF hanging over their heads. The Trios Titles and the Interim Women’s Title are on the line too as the card is rather stacked. Let’s get to it.
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown. Road Dogg...
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Shawn Michaels On WWE NXT Possibly Doing PPVs Outside the PC, NXT’s Current Identity
Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the evolution of NXT and the possibility of the brand moving outside of the Performance Center for premium live events. Michaels spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On he and Triple H being in...
Championship District Wrestling Full Results 10.16.2022: Diamond Championship, Tag Team Gauntlet, & More
Championship District Wrestling held their latest event in Atlanta, GA on October 16. You can see the complete results (via Jameson Ryan) below. *Knull vs. Kole ended in double countout. *Tag Team Gauntlet: The Work Horsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. BGU (Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock) *The Renegades...
Shinsuke Nakamura Makes WWE NXT Return, Faces Stacks
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to the ring on this week’s WWE NXT, facing off with Stacks as Tony D’Angelo’s hand-picked opponent. Nakamura made his return to the brand as D’Angelo’s choice to face Stacks, and picked up the win in just under five and a half minutes.
MJF Calls Triple H ‘Mount Rushmore,’ Wants to Work With Kevin Owens First If He Goes to WWE
– AEW star MJF answered a number of fan questions yesterday on Twitter, commenting on who he’d want to face in his first WWE matchup if he signs with them, his interest in WWE, his thoughts on Triple H, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some of his responses and tweets below:
Notes on Last Night’s WWE Raw, Cameron Grimes Set for More Raw Appearances
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes made an appearance, looking for some wrestlers to team with him against The Schism on tonight’s show, and he received help in the form of The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson). Also, PWInsider reports that there was talk this morning within WWE on Grimes making more Raw appearance in the coming weeks.
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 85) Review 10.17.22
Hey there people, time for another jaunt to the land of Elevation. Tonight we’ve got Athena, Frankie Kazarian, Emi Sakura and Serena Deeb teaming up against Madison Rayne and Skye Blue, and a main event featuring The Gunns of the Firm among a few other matches. Looks squash heavy but who knows, we might be surprised. Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard are on commentary.
