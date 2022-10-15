ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Week 9 high school football scoreboard

By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekRnZ_0iZqoDc900

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season in the state of Georgia.

Friday night scores

The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over .

Complete coverage of high school football

Here’s a look at this week’s scoreboard:

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here , if scores do not appear below.

Click here for all scores.

The AJC's complete coverage of high school sports

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

MLB Owner Has Donated To Herschel Walker's Campaign

At least one owner has decided to donate to Herschel Walker's Republican Senate campaign in the state of Georgia. Charles B. Johnson, who's the owner of the San Francisco Giants, has donated to Walker's campaign numerous times. According to sfgate.com, Johnson recently donated $100K to Walker's campaign. The donation was...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fertilizer or pollutant? Soil amendments cause stir in rural Georgia

Soil amendments have been used on Georgia farms for years and are regulated by the state Department of Agriculture. But their use ― and what’s allowed under Georgia law — has turned into an issue in this year’s contest for Agriculture Commissioner, with one of the two major candidates having played a leading role in weakening local regulatory authority.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Early voting begins in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Monday is the first day of early, in-person voting, in Georgia. Big races include the seat for governor and who will control the Senate. All eyes are on Georgia this election cycle as voters will decide whether Governor Brian Kemp and Senator Raphael Warnock will keep their seats. Gubernatorial candidate, Democrat Stacy […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Funeral arrangements set for Rep. Wayne Howard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Georgia State Representative Henry Wayne Howard, who died Oct. 13. His funeral will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Bell Auditorium. The Howard family extends its sincerest gratitude for the love and support since the...
AUGUSTA, GA
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments of up to $500 sent to families in Georgia

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You might want to go check your bank statements as soon as possible. Why? Well, you should have received a nice surprise in your bank accounts over the last month or two, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which ensures that the Georgia Department of Revenue will credit residents with a one-time refund after they file their taxes.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
77K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy