ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Online, phone scammers work hard to steal personal data

What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? The name of your first pet? Your high school mascot? Which member of the Royal Family are you most like?. Many of us have seen these or questions like them on social media as part of an online game. While the games may be fun to play, sometimes they can serve as a cover behind which identity thieves can hide and collect your information for months, years, or even decades.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Google to install fiber lines in Omaha

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Bar owners in downtown Omaha must reapply for liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There have been a lot of complaints. The liquor license of a downtown bar in Omaha could be in jeopardy. The Omaha city council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon forcing the owners to reapply with the state. A liquor license is the livelihood of a bar. That’s...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPS makes changes to improve bus driver shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is taking steps to address its ongoing bus driver shortage. The school board unanimously approved modifying its contract with Student Transportation of America. The changes include increasing the starting change for bus drivers to $22 per hour. They are also increasing fees for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice

With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas Co. demonstrates new voting machines for blind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said almost 70% of the early ballots cast so far this year have been dropped in a collection box. But for many of the 50 or so in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Omaha Association of the Blind, he wanted to let voters know there are improved options for those who don’t have that sort of freedom.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy