WOWT
CHI Health begins to restore systems affected by ransomware attack
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has announced it has begun the process to bring some systems back online after being affected by a ransomware attack. According to a statement released Tuesday by CHI Health, as systems come back, healthcare providers will once again be able to access patients’ electronic health records.
The Nebraska City News Press
Online, phone scammers work hard to steal personal data
What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? The name of your first pet? Your high school mascot? Which member of the Royal Family are you most like?. Many of us have seen these or questions like them on social media as part of an online game. While the games may be fun to play, sometimes they can serve as a cover behind which identity thieves can hide and collect your information for months, years, or even decades.
Irrigation experts share tips for Omaha area homeowners amid freezing temps
Kevin Bacon with Pioneer Underground Lawn Sprinklers shares tips for homeowners with sprinkler systems as the temperatures drop.
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. New photos showcase the drastic changes on Nebraska's Platte River. Election 2022: Democratic infighting in sheriff's race. Updated: 11 hours ago. When Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson lost in a close primary election to Greg Gonzalaz,...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
WOWT
Monday Oct. 17 COVID-19 update: Positivity up in Douglas County after weeks of decline
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Confessions of a ‘Murphy’s Law Child’ turned Omaha city councilman
After two decades of navigating the ups and downs of public office, Franklin Thompson said it would have been easy to “quietly ride off into the sunset and celebrate my retirement years.”
WOWT
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
KETV.com
Catholic Charities active shooter drill organizer says he notified police, which detective denies
OMAHA, Neb. — Still in custody of Douglas County, John Channels appeared in front of a judge Monday. His attorney said a voicemail proves he alerted law enforcement two weeks before an active shooter drill at Catholic Charities. Erin Wetzel said a voicemail from an Omaha police officer proves he alerted law enforcement May 5 via a flyer.
WOWT
Bar owners in downtown Omaha must reapply for liquor license
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There have been a lot of complaints. The liquor license of a downtown bar in Omaha could be in jeopardy. The Omaha city council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon forcing the owners to reapply with the state. A liquor license is the livelihood of a bar. That’s...
thereader.com
Past Union President, Now Running for Sheriff, Was Deemed to Have Used Excessive Force. Then Omaha’s Police Chief Stepped in.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story is a collaboration between The Omaha Reader and Flatwater Free Press. Sgt. Aaron Hanson, a former president of Omaha’s police union,...
WOWT
OPS makes changes to improve bus driver shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is taking steps to address its ongoing bus driver shortage. The school board unanimously approved modifying its contract with Student Transportation of America. The changes include increasing the starting change for bus drivers to $22 per hour. They are also increasing fees for...
KETV.com
Low temperatures hit Omaha, experts give furnace advice
With freezing temperatures creeping in before Halloween, it might be time to check the noise coming from the basement. "There's no substitute for being safe," said Fred Piccolo, owner of Paradise Heating and Cooling. He says the key to a warm home is a functioning furnace. "One of the biggest...
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
1011now.com
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they used a tracking app on a stolen laptop to recover a stolen car. Around 9:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 48th and R Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Douglas Co. demonstrates new voting machines for blind
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said almost 70% of the early ballots cast so far this year have been dropped in a collection box. But for many of the 50 or so in attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Omaha Association of the Blind, he wanted to let voters know there are improved options for those who don’t have that sort of freedom.
klkntv.com
Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
WOWT
Two teens arrested in Omaha after Lincoln carjacking linked to multiple shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two male juveniles are in custody after police say a car linked to them was involved in multiple shootings and a carjacking. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska campus, Saturday around 2:53 p.m. after a 29-year-old woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.
WOWT
Lincoln Children’s Zoo closes several exhibits due to bird flu in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Children’s Zoo enacted temporary rules and closed several exhibits to protect birds at the Zoo from avian influenza on Monday. The Aviary, Penguin Exhibit and Flamingo Yard were closed to guests until further notice. A case of bird flu was found in birds in...
