What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? The name of your first pet? Your high school mascot? Which member of the Royal Family are you most like?. Many of us have seen these or questions like them on social media as part of an online game. While the games may be fun to play, sometimes they can serve as a cover behind which identity thieves can hide and collect your information for months, years, or even decades.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO