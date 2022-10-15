Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s golf places third in The Ally
WEST POINT — Mississippi experiences quite a mild winter compared to many other parts of the country. However, winter very much came early on Tuesday morning, the final day of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club. Temperatures at the start of the third and final round hovered around...
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball falls to Lake Cormorant in MHSAA Class 5A semifinals
NEW HOPE — The life had been sucked out of the gym at New Hope High School after the first set of the Trojans’ MHSAA Class 5A semifinal matchup against Lake Cormorant. Up 19-13 in Set 1, New Hope saw its lead vanish in an instant as the Gators finished the set on a 13-5 run to take an important 1-0 lead in the match.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Musings: West Lowndes quarterback Elijah Johnson kept the Panthers close
The final score of Friday night’s West Lowndes/Hamilton game read 41-36, but the game was much closer than that. Much of that was due in part to the success on the ground of Panthers starting quarterback Elijah Johnson, one of the best Class 1A players in Mississippi. Facing another...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus United U10, U14 boys place second at Battle for the Square
In addition to a second-place finish for its 12-and-under girls team, Columbus United Soccer Club won two finalist honors at the “Battle for the Square” soccer tournament in Oxford on Oct. 8-9. The United U14 boys defeated Tupelo Football Club Blue 5-0 and played TFC White to a...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia volleyball advances to Class 4A title game with win over New Albany
CALEDONIA — It felt as though Caledonia volleyball had already won. With the decisive fifth set nearly in hand, the school’s student section and home crowd couldn’t contain themselves. It was the climax, and the scene was set with their team leading 14-6. A brief volley took place before Cavaliers libero Emma McKee set up Mary Beth Edmondson to smash home the match point.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s golf sits in third after first two rounds of The Ally
WEST POINT — Windy conditions made things that much tougher at Old Waverly Golf Club during the first two rounds of The Ally, the lone home tournament of the year for Mississippi State women’s golf. With a field of four top-45 teams, including the Bulldogs, a chance at...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi high school football scores (Oct. 13)
Columbus Christian Academy senior defender Truman Hicks (56) stiff-arms a Hebron Christian defender (17) on his way to a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their football game Friday night in Steens. The play was designed for Hicks to play running back so he could score a touchdown during the last scheduled home game. Blocking for Hicks are teammates Drake Shaw (15) and Cam Harris (13). Photo by: Jim Lytle/Special to The Dispatch.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State will try to develop leadership lacking last week as Alabama trip looms
STARKVILLE — We love a good home college football weekend in these parts, and we’ve had a few already this season. But at least four times a year you’re going to play Southeastern Conference games on the road, and the last two have been ugly for Mississippi State.
Amory, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Revisiting Mississippi State’s lone touchdown drive against Kentucky
Mississippi State needed more drives like its third-quarter touchdown possession Saturday at Kentucky. The Bulldogs drove 75 yards in eight plays to take a 10-6 lead over the Wildcats, scoring on a clutch fourth-and goal play. The rest of the game wasn’t so simple. What coach Mike Leach termed...
packinsider.com
4-Star PG Ty-Laur Johnson is Down to NC State, Mississippi State & Memphis
According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Point Guard Ty-Laur Johnson (6’0″/160) is down to three schools: NC State, Mississippi State and Memphis. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and Mississippi State,” he said. “I’m close to a decision. I just need to check out those two schools then I’ll be ready to make my decision. I’m deciding between NC State, Mississippi State, and Memphis.”
Commercial Dispatch
Unbeaten Rebels climb in top 10, Bulldogs fall in major polls
Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 7 in both the USA Today Coaches poll and The Associated Press Top 25. The Rebels rushed for a school record 449 yards. Running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Jaxson Dart went over 100 yards. The defense was opportunistic...
Commercial Dispatch
At the end of the year, they don’t ask “How?” but “How many?”
OXFORD — You can talk about the drama surrounding Auburn football, and certainly there’s no shortage of it. You can talk about the Tigers’ injuries, their struggles at quarterback, their struggles against highly ranked teams. But another ugly fact remains in the Ole Miss-Auburn series, and that’s...
thelocalvoice.net
The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience
When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
wtva.com
Funeral held Saturday for Taekion Reed
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Saturday was a somber day for the family and friends of Taekion Reed. A funeral was held on Saturday for the former New Hope football star who was shot and killed last week in Columbus. No arrests have been made. WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with...
Commercial Dispatch
Photo: Water line installation
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
erienewsnow.com
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
A woman looking for rocks along the banks of the drought-stricken Mississippi River over the weekend discovered bones that turned out to be human, local officials said. The remains include a lower jawbone, rib bones and some unidentified bone pieces, Coahoma County, Mississippi, Chief Medical Examiner Scotty Meredith told CNN.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog Bash expected to draw 45K concert-goers
STARKVILLE — In an event expected to bring 45,000 to Mississippi’s College Town on an away game weekend, the Mississippi State University Student Association is preparing for the concert event of the year on Friday. Musicians for the event range in genres like country, pop punk and rap....
